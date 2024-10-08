Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals are here, with great discounts on laptops from Asus, Lenovo, Acer, and more

Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, and I'm here to bring you all the top deals on the best Chromebooks. I've tested quite literally dozens of Chromebooks over the years, so you can rest assured that I'm only bringing you the laptops I would actually recommend; no underpowered or badly-outdated cheap hardware here, just good discounts on good Chromebooks.

I've scoured other retailers for good Chromebook sales, but it looks like the majority of discounts on Google-powered laptops right now are Prime-exclusive deals found at Amazon - which makes sense, given that we're in the middle of Amazon's 'Big Deal Days' event (though let's be honest, it's Prime Day to the rest of us).

If you're not yet an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial if any of the deals featured in this roundup catch your eye.

Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals (US)

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: was $439.99 now $319 at Amazon

This souped-up Chromebook Plus from Asus packs an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage - specs that would be modest on a Windows laptop, but make for an ultra-fast ChromeOS experience with Google AI capabilities.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: was $289.99 now $254 at Amazon

A modest 12% discount on an excellent Chromebook, the IdeaPad 3i from Lenovo in Abyss Blue offers a Full HD display and 8GB of RAM to ensure that ChromeOS runs buttery-smooth - as well as packing that trusted Lenovo build quality, too.

Asus Chromebook CM14: was $279.99 now $167 at Amazon

With a huge 40% discount for Prime Day, this budget laptop just got even budget-ier. Despite its modest specs, this Asus Chromebook is excellent value for money for anyone who just needs a straightforward laptop for office work and surfing the internet, and its durable chassis and built-in parental controls make it a great first laptop for younger users too.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514: was $699.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a more premium Chromebook, this could be the one to beat in the Prime Day sales. Packing a powerful hexa-core AMD Ryzen processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1080p display with 360-degree hinge for swapping into tablet mode, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is an excellent choice of hybrid laptop.

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals (UK)

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook: was £219.99 now £139 at Amazon

We love to see an insanely cheap laptop-tablet hybrid, you know? The IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is exactly that: 12 hours of battery life, a gorgeous but compact 11-inch 2K display, and a detachable keyboard and stylus for maximum versatility. At 37% off for Prime Day, this is a steal.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon

At a seriously impressive £150 discount, this is the Chromebook Plus to buy this Prime Day. The Asus CX34 packs an Intel Core CPU, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD, placing it at the higher end of the Chromebook market when it comes to specs - and it's Google AI-ready, too.

Acer Chromebook 315: was £399.99 now £239.99 at Amazon

This Acer Chromebook 315 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen - large for a Chromebook, and ideal for users who need to fit lots on screen at once (like big spreadsheets or school assignments). The Intel Pentium Silver CPU can run ChromeOS smoothly, and the built-in parental security features make it perfect for younger users.

HP Chromebook x360 14a: was £399.99 now £229.99 at Amazon

A touchscreen Chromebook with a 360-degree hinge that lets you effortlessly swap into tablet mode for sketching or watching videos, the HP Chromebook x360 14a is down by £170 for Prime Day, making it a solid deal. The HD display, 13-hour battery life, and HP Wide Vision webcam make this a good pick for school or office work.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK