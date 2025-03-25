Tired of manually optimizing your games? Nvidia's new G-Assist could save you time

Properly introducing G-Assist

Nvidia app
(Image credit: Nvidia)
  • Nvidia's Project G-Assist is now live in the Nvidia App
  • It uses text and voice prompts to optimize games, control hardware, and provide diagnostics
  • The tool is still experimental, with functionality being updated often

Nvidia's nifty Project G-Assist is now available inside the official Nvidia App, bringing the AI-powered assistant to everyone, a year after the tech demo first surfaced. Yes, it's for real this time, unlike the 2017 April's Fools video where it was a USB device shaped like a GTX 1080.

Nvidia's G-Assist can be used by all RTX graphics card users, and it utilizes those GPUs' Tensor Cores (AI cores) to perform a variety of services, such as optimizing game and system settings, in-depth in-game diagnostics reporting, and answering questions.

Similar to some of the best AI tools, such as Google Gemini and ChatGPT, Nvidia's G-Assist can answer voice and text prompts in the form of questions; you ask it to do things for you relating to gaming, and it tries to execute your commands.

Nvidia's official video goes through what's possible with its new assistant and how it interacts with compatible hardware and software. In the clip, we see a text prompt inputted asking how Frame Generation works, which supplies a succinct answer. Similarly, it's asked by voice if the GPU's drivers are up to date, and G-Assist checks the current driver installed. It works with a small language model built on a bespoke API.

Arguably more interesting than its diagnostics and optimization capabilities is how G-Assist interacts with the hardware. With support for third-party APIs from companies like Logitech, Corsair, and MSI, it's able to control not only supported lighting through a text or voice prompt but also the speed/performance of your fans.

We later see how Nvidia G-Assist optimizes Rust for the "best image quality", which happens near-instantly and then boots the game up with a voice command. Clearly, the experimental tech is in its infancy now, but we could see wider use as Team Green deepens its feature set and compatibility with more hardware and software in the future.

A nifty new use for AI in gaming

While Nvidia's Project G-Assist doesn't appear to be anything truly revolutionary, the tech does offer a few handy shortcuts for optimizing your games (and system hardware) with only a couple of lines of text or voice commands. It's obviously not going to work flawlessly with every game or piece of hardware available, but it's an interesting new way to streamline quality-of-life features.

Nvidia's new app is leagues better than the previous GeForce Experience (which we were thrilled to see). Anything to make installing drivers, optimizing games straight from the launcher, and having your hardware tick over efficiently is right by us. As an experimental feature, you can mess around with risk-free. It's worth seeing what it can do, even if its functionality may seem largely inconsequential in the grand scheme of things.

