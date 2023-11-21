Want a cheap RTX 4000 gaming laptop this Black Friday? MSI has got you covered
Lovelace on a budget
We're close to being buried under a deluge of Black Friday deals, with key online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy kicking off their sales long before the big day itself.
We're already seeing plenty of great deals on the best gaming laptops, but with such a massive selection, it can be tough to know what to pick. One key example here is the MSI GF63 Thin, an absolutely stellar budget-friendly gaming laptop that unfortunately comes in a whole slew of different configurations - many of which are on sale for Black Friday this year.
So which one should you pick? Well, tread carefully: I've seen some ancient (by gaming laptop standards) models on sale at major retailers, and you don't want to end up spending hundreds of dollars on a dud. Thankfully, the 2023 model – which packs a next-gen RTX 4050 graphics card – is on sale in both the US and the UK.
If you're in America, you'll want to head over to Amazon, where the MSI GF63 is on sale for $799, $200 off its retail price of $999.99. Over in the UK, you can pick it up for £697.97 at LaptopsDirect, a £152 reduction. It's one of the cheapest laptops you can find with an RTX 4000-series GPU right now - making it a great choice of gaming laptop if you want something future-proofed.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best MSI GF63 deals in your region.
The best MSI GF63 Thin (2023) Black Friday deals in the US and UK
MSI GF63 Thin: was
$999.99 now £799.99 at Amazon
The GF63 remains one of the best affordable gaming laptops MSI has ever produced, and the latest iteration is no exception. Packing a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and RTX 4050 graphics card along with a 144Hz 1080p screen, this is one of the best-value gaming machines you can buy this Black Friday.
MSI GF63 Thin: was
£849.97 now £697.97 at LaptopsDirect
We've reviewed a few different iterations of MSI's best budget gaming laptop over the years, and this GF63 model is no different from the rest: a solid all-rounder with some of the best value for money you can find. With an RTX 4050 GPU and Intel Core i5 12450H CPU, you should be able to run all the latest games without breaking the bank - and the 144Hz display is a nice inclusion, too.
At this sort of price point, you'll struggle to find a comparable gaming laptop that actually uses one of Nvidia's next-gen graphics cards, even amongst the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals. Not only that, but the MSI GF63 is just generally a pretty solid laptop; I've personally reviewed several different iterations of it over the years, and MSI has consistently adopted an 'if it ain't broke' approach.
That means we've got a snappy 144Hz display, 16GB of RAM, and a healthy selection of physical ports including UBC-C and an HDMI output for connecting a second display. If you've ever read any of my laptop reviews, you'll know that a lack of ports is considered a cardinal sin.
The GF63 is also surprisingly thin and light – for a gaming laptop, anyway – but doesn't feel super-flimsy despite its comparatively low price point. In short, this is the laptop to buy if you're looking for a cutting-edge gaming rig but don't want to break the bank.
Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!
More of today's best Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers, AirPods & clothing
- Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8 & iPads from $99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Beauty: 51% off viral makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 65% off sitewide + free shipping
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: matching Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Purple: up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego & board games from $14.99
- Walmart: $800 off toys, TVs, vacuums & clothing
More of today's best Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 62% off tech and gifts
- AO: up to 40% off vacuums, appliances, and tech
- Argos: early deals live now - up to 50% off toys and tech
- Boots: up to 40% off 1,000s of beauty products
- Currys: up to 40% off TVs, air fryers, laptops and more
- Ebuyer: up to 45% off laptops and PC components
- John Lewis: up to 40% off appliances, TVs, laptops
- Jessops: up to £550 off Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm
- O2: up to £600 off iPhone, Samsung and Google
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and appliances
- Superdrug: 60% off beauty, fragrances and makeup
- Very: discounts on tech, appliances, furniture and beauty
- Vodafone: six months half-price SIMs from £11.50
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Christian is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing Editor. He came to us from Maximum PC magazine, where he fell in love with computer hardware and building PCs. He was a regular fixture amongst our freelance review team before making the jump to TechRadar, and can usually be found drooling over the latest high-end graphics card or gaming laptop before looking at his bank account balance and crying.
Christian is a keen campaigner for LGBTQ+ rights and the owner of a charming rescue dog named Lucy, having adopted her after he beat cancer in 2021. She keeps him fit and healthy through a combination of face-licking and long walks, and only occasionally barks at him to demand treats when he’s trying to work from home.
Most Popular
By Mike Moore
By Craig Hale
By Darren Allan
By Tom Power