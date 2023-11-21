Want a cheap RTX 4000 gaming laptop this Black Friday? MSI has got you covered

We're close to being buried under a deluge of Black Friday deals, with key online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy kicking off their sales long before the big day itself.

We're already seeing plenty of great deals on the best gaming laptops, but with such a massive selection, it can be tough to know what to pick. One key example here is the MSI GF63 Thin, an absolutely stellar budget-friendly gaming laptop that unfortunately comes in a whole slew of different configurations - many of which are on sale for Black Friday this year.

So which one should you pick? Well, tread carefully: I've seen some ancient (by gaming laptop standards) models on sale at major retailers, and you don't want to end up spending hundreds of dollars on a dud. Thankfully, the 2023 model – which packs a next-gen RTX 4050 graphics card – is on sale in both the US and the UK.

If you're in America, you'll want to head over to Amazon, where the MSI GF63 is on sale for $799, $200 off its retail price of $999.99. Over in the UK, you can pick it up for £697.97 at LaptopsDirect, a £152 reduction. It's one of the cheapest laptops you can find with an RTX 4000-series GPU right now - making it a great choice of gaming laptop if you want something future-proofed.

The best MSI GF63 Thin (2023) Black Friday deals in the US and UK

MSI GF63 Thin: was $999.99 now £799.99 at Amazon

The GF63 remains one of the best affordable gaming laptops MSI has ever produced, and the latest iteration is no exception. Packing a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and RTX 4050 graphics card along with a 144Hz 1080p screen, this is one of the best-value gaming machines you can buy this Black Friday.

MSI GF63 Thin: was £849.97 now £697.97 at LaptopsDirect

We've reviewed a few different iterations of MSI's best budget gaming laptop over the years, and this GF63 model is no different from the rest: a solid all-rounder with some of the best value for money you can find. With an RTX 4050 GPU and Intel Core i5 12450H CPU, you should be able to run all the latest games without breaking the bank - and the 144Hz display is a nice inclusion, too.

At this sort of price point, you'll struggle to find a comparable gaming laptop that actually uses one of Nvidia's next-gen graphics cards, even amongst the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals. Not only that, but the MSI GF63 is just generally a pretty solid laptop; I've personally reviewed several different iterations of it over the years, and MSI has consistently adopted an 'if it ain't broke' approach.

That means we've got a snappy 144Hz display, 16GB of RAM, and a healthy selection of physical ports including UBC-C and an HDMI output for connecting a second display. If you've ever read any of my laptop reviews, you'll know that a lack of ports is considered a cardinal sin.

The GF63 is also surprisingly thin and light – for a gaming laptop, anyway – but doesn't feel super-flimsy despite its comparatively low price point. In short, this is the laptop to buy if you're looking for a cutting-edge gaming rig but don't want to break the bank.

