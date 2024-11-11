The game-changing Razer Blade 16 RTX 4090 gaming laptop is now $800 off ahead of Black Friday - you won't want to miss this one

Black Friday may still be a few weeks away, but it hasn’t stopped the early deals from flying in - I’ve found an unmissable sale on the Razer Blade 16 RTX 4090 Mini-LED gaming laptop available for $3,499.99 (previously $4,299.99) thanks to a 19% discount on Amazon. Both performance and immersion are at the forefront of this system, with Nvidia’s flagship laptop GPU present along with the benefits of a mini-LED display.

OLED may arguably still be leading as the best display technology available across the board with individually lit pixels, but mini-LED shouldn’t be scoffed at. There’s zero risk of burn-in (unlike OLED) and more often than not, mini-LED displays can offer higher brightness (in this case 1000 nits) in comparison, all while maintaining great contrast and black levels due to local dimming zones.

Paired with a powerhouse laptop graphics card and an Intel HX chip, framerates in-game at 4K won’t chug along or stutter (especially with Frame Generation and DLSS 3 available on that RTX 4090 GPU), leaving this among the selection of the best gaming laptops on the market.

Now I know the price of the Razer Blade 16 may still throw some people off, but if your budget can stretch that far, it’s one you should definitely consider this holiday season.

I think it goes without saying that any system that packs an RTX 4090 GPU instantly ranks among the best gaming devices in terms of raw performance - it doesn’t mean the likes of RTX 4070 or 4080 laptops aren’t great for high-level gaming too, but they’re simply no match for the RTX 4000 series’ monster flagship GPU.

The clear downside here is the pricing - since its launch date, the RTX 4090 has been highly sought after, with a notable lack of price drops for the desktop GPU along with 4090-equipped laptops remaining expensive. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this is still the case, despite the long-awaited RTX 5000 series reveal no doubt coming soon.

Based on this, you should treat the current discount for the Razer Blade 16 as a generous one - there is very little indication that the high prices for high-end gaming laptops like this will drop significantly (even during the ‘actual’ Black Friday sales), so you may want to lock this one in…

