Nvidia’s RTX 5000 series announcement could be closer than you think as reliable leaker suggests reveal is coming soon
Nvidia may be on the move again soon
- A new leak hints at an RTX 5000 series reveal sooner than expected
- Previous leaks showcased the possible specifications of the RTX 5090
- The RTX 5090’s leaked price could be accurate based on rumored specs
There have been a plethora of rumors and leaks regarding Nvidia’s upcoming GeForce RTX 5000 series reveal, but according to a reliable leaker it could be much closer than anticipated.
Spotted by Wccftech, Kopite7kimi on X, hinted at Team Green’s inevitable announcement in a post that states ‘We will meet GeForce of Blackwell soon’ - the user accurately revealed some specifications of the RTX 4080 (and the RTX 5090 which isn’t officially confirmed), which suggests an announcement or teaser could be upon us before the end of the year.
We know Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang will be delivering a CES 2025 keynote, which is a big indication of the GPU series reveal - this could mean Kopite7kimi is referencing the CES 2025 event or an incoming teaser from Team Green. Regardless, we won’t be waiting very long to see the RTX 5000 series unveiled, with CES coming in January.
Is the ‘leaked’ price of the RTX 5090 legitimate?
There's no official confirmation from Nvidia on any of the RTX 5000 GPUs nor their specifications or pricing, but if the leaked specs for the flagship GPU (the rumored RTX 5090) are anything to go by, we could indeed see a $2,500 price tag. Considering the pricing behind the RTX 4090 ($1,599 / £1,499 / AU$2,959 at MSRP) at launch, it isn’t much of a surprise to see rumors of a major price increase.
The RTX 5090 is rumored to utilize 32GB of VRAM, a significant leap from its predecessor’s 24GB - Team Green’s new Blackwell architecture will see the new GPUs driven by AI, with DLSS and Frame Generation expected to play a bigger part with this release. If Nvidia makes DLSS 3’s successor exclusive to the new GPU series (which we hope it won't), then you can expect the demand to skyrocket.
Scalping with Nvidia’s GPUs has been a significant issue, especially during COVID-19 - the rumored $2,500 price has the potential to make this much worse, but we hope this isn’t the case once the new range launches.
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.