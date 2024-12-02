Still considering a gaming laptop deal on Cyber Monday? These are the only ones I'd recommend as a seasoned PC gamer

I've been a die-hard PC gamer for more than 20 years, so I know a good Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal when I see one. The deals on PC gaming hardware have been a mixed bag this holiday sales season - I've seen more than a few prices that have left me scratching my head rather than tipping my hat to a good discount.

But as Cyber Monday arrives, there are still plenty of good deals to be had - so I'm curating a small selection of my personal favorite deals for your perusal - like the MSI Katana 15, down to $1099 (was $1,399) at Amazon, a strong deal for an RTX 4070 laptop. UK shoppers can pick up the Gigabyte Auros 16X at Currys for just £1,249 (was £1,899) and save a massive £650 on easily one of the best gaming laptops available right now.

I've been looking through Black Friday gaming laptop deals all month long, and now that it's Cyber Monday, I’m tracking down all the best offers still available for those of you who missed out on the big event on Friday - so don't worry, you still have time to save big!

Deals picked by Deals picked by Christian Guyton Computing Editor As Computing Editor at TechRadar, you'd better believe that I've seen a laptop or two in my day. I've personally tested enough gaming laptops to outfit a small army, and while I do most of my gaming on my chunky custom desktop PC these days, I still love a well-designed portable gaming system - especially if it's currently enjoying a cut-price deal.

Today's best gaming laptop deals in the US

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: was $1,149.99 now $999.99 at Amazon The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is one of the best gaming laptops that any PC gamer could buy - it features Nvidia's RTX 4060 gaming laptop with DLSS 3 and the Frame Generation software leading as significant performance boosters. Intel's i7-13650HX does some heavy lifting too, especially for those intent on content creation and multithreaded tasks.

Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is a powerful handheld gaming PC, utilizing a 1080p 120Hz display. With features like VRR (variable refresh rate) and AMD's Fluid Motion Frames with FSR 3, you'll have one of the best portable gaming devices at your disposal.

Today's best gaming laptop deals in the UK

Lenovo LOQ 15: was £1,199 now £879 at Currys With a solid £320 reduction for Black Friday, the Lenovo LOQ 15 is an excellent choice of midrange gaming laptop. Featuring an RTX 4060 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor, and a terabyte of high-speed SSD storage all crammed into a sleek, minimalist chassis, the LOQ 15 is one of the better UK gaming laptop deals we've seen this holiday season.

Gigabyte Aorus 16X: was £1,899 now £1,249 at Currys We raved about the Gigabyte Aorus 16X earlier this year, with our own Lindsay Handmer calling it "one of the best-performing gaming laptops I have tested" in his Aorus 16X review. Paired with a great 165Hz QHD+ display, 14th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, and other great specs, this laptop will get you fantastic 1440p gaming on the road or at home for £650 off right now at Currys.

Razer Blade 16: was £4,199.99 now £3,399 at Amazon Thanks to its ridiculously powerful internal components (and RTX 4090 and Intel Core i9-14900HX plus 32GB of RAM), this iteration of Razer's iconic Blade 16 laptop can take full advantage of its gorgeous QHD+ OLED screen when playing the latest PC games. At almost 20% off, it's a solid deal for gamers seeking the best of the best this Black Friday.

Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme: was £499.99 now £399 at Amazon Asus' ROG Ally Z1 Extreme provides a great balance within all regions of a handheld gaming PC, with incredible speakers, a 1080p 120Hz VRR screen (unlike the Lenovo Legion Go), and great performance thanks to AMD's processor.

Sharp-eyed shoppers will no doubt have noticed that I've also included the Asus ROG Ally, which is very much not a gaming laptop - sorry about that, I couldn't resist.

The Z1 Extreme model of the ROG Ally is the lovely little gaming handheld that I've spent many hours playing in bed, which is still enjoying some solid discounts in both the US and the UK. If you're uncertain about getting a chunky gaming laptop, handheld PCs like this are a great alternative!

