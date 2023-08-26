It's a great time to buy a gaming laptop - Best Buy's sale ahead of Labor Day offers up to $700 off

Best Buy has a superb array of gaming laptop deals this weekend ahead of the Labor Day sales - some of the best we've seen all year, in fact.

By far and away the best right now is this absolutely superb deal on an RTX 4050-equipped 15.6-inch MSI Cyborg for $699.99 (was $999). Yes, it's not the highest-end machine on the market, but it is the cheapest we've ever seen to feature the new RTX 4050 graphics card. Pound for pound, this MSI Cyborg takes some beating when it comes to performance on a budget.

For a slightly higher-end gaming laptop, the bad news is we've just missed an incredible deal on this Asus TUF 15 with an RTX 4070 for just $999. Understandably that one sold out within hours - but the good news is there are some great alternatives that are well worth checking out at Best Buy today.

For example, take this heavily reduced HP Omen for $999.99 (was $1,699). It's relatively pricey for a gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 graphics card but the Core i9 processor, 1TB SSD, and 1440p display are outstanding for the price - not least because of the $700 discount at Best Buy today.

We've rounded up a few more gaming laptop deals to check out just down below. Also, feel free to bookmark our Labor Day laptop sales page for more coverage as we head on through into September.

Gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Superb value MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $999 now $699.99 at Best Buy

Boom - here we go folks. This is the cheapest gaming laptop deal we've ever seen to feature a new RTX 4050 graphics card. At the original sales price of $799, this MSI Cyborg was already a bargain but this whopping $300 price cut makes it even better. Alongside that speedy RTX 4050, you also get a respectable 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Asus TUF A16 gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $949.99 at Best Buy

This 16-inch Asus TUF is packed exclusively with the latest AMD components and subsequently offers fantastic bang for the buck. Inside, you get a potent combination of a Radeon RX7600S graphics card, Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - all the latest components, respectively. The RX7600S in particular is roughly the equivalent of an RTX 3060 and enough to run most games at Ultra at 1080p resolution.

HP Omen 16.1-inch gaming laptop: was $1,699 now $999.99 at Best Buy

This HP Omen is a little on the pricey side for a machine with an RTX 3060 these days but it's absolutely packed with fantastic components and a 165Hz 1440p display. Backing up your RTX 3060 here is a beefy Core i9-12900H processor, 16GB of RAM, and an expansive 1TB SSD - particularly handy to have regardless of your requirements. Put together, this is a superb machine that is worth every penny thanks to a whopping $700 discount at Best Buy.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop: was $1,649 now $999.99 at Best Buy

Another superb premium RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal from Best Buy this weekend. This Asus Zephyrus M16 features a gorgeous design that's closer to a high-end Ultrabook than a gaming laptop. Inside, its potent combination of an RTX 3060 graphics card, Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD should afford plenty of gaming chops. Note, however, that it doesn't feature a 1440p display like the HP Omen above (we prefer the look of this Asus, however).

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop: was $1,449 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's current deal on this Asus Zephyrus G16 brings this stunning gaming laptop down to its lowest-ever price. With a huge $300 off, you pay a fair price for this premium machine considering it's packed with an RTX 4060 and a 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset. We also think these machines are some of the best looking on the market - with a design that's both slim and absolutely gorgeous.

