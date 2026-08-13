Over the last couple of days, I've become intimately aware of basically every product on sale at the new MSI UK Store than I thought one human ever could be. Why? Well, it's all because of a launch promotion that gives you the chance to buy one product each day for just £1.

As part of the MSI Cheat Code event, a voucher code has been hidden on one of the category or product pages on the MSI Store. The task is simple: search through those pages to find the hidden code, enter it at the checkout, and you'll come away with the product of the day for a single pound coin.

The catch, of course, is that the code is squirreled away in one of the hundreds of pages that make up the site. Plus, there's only one code available. So, as soon as someone finds it and uses it, the offer for the day expires.

Quite how or where it's hidden, I can't say for sure. It could be just in a part of the item description, or superimposed over one of the product images, or maybe even just hidden as white text somewhere on the page. I honestly don't know, as I still haven't found one yet. I don't think I'm smart enough to come up with a way to search through the page source to find anything easier, either — if that's even possible.

(Image credit: MSI)

So far, a few lucky so-and-sos have come away with a monitor and a motherboard and AIO cooler bundle for a quid. Today's offer on a mesh Wi-Fi system is still yet to be claimed at the time of writing, so you can head over to the MSI Store to start searching now.

My eyes are on some of the products being featured in the next few days, though. Already confirmed are a case and power supply, a QD-OLED monitor, and, most importantly of all, an RTX 5060Ti. Bagging the latter for just £1 would be the bargain of the year, especially with all the ongoing issues with prices around PC components.

Whether anyone is successful or not, I'm sure this will at least make the metrics look good for MSI's new store, as loads of people repeatedly scour through every category and product page to try and find the hidden code. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm returning to the hunt. I'll be interested to know in the comments if you have any luck.