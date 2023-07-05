Samsung T7 portable SSD gets lowest price ever in run-up to Prime Day

Amazon has been slashing prices across the board in the run-up to Prime Day, and offering huge savings on the Samsung T7 portable SSD. This reliable SSD is ideal for filmmakers, students, and gamers who want to move their data quickly and hassle-free.

Though it has fewer bells and whistles than the Samsung T7 Touch, savvy consumers can get their hands on a 1TB version of the original T7 for just $69.99 (was $140)That's a 50% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the original T7. It's an excellent choice for one of the best PS5 external hard drives, especially at this rate.

The Samsung T7 ranks first on our list of the best portable SSDs, and with good reason. The T7 is faster and more compact than many competitors. Though we previously noted that it was a little on the pricey side, this 50% discount helps to make up for that particular shortcoming. That said, if you're looking for something more durable, the T7's cousin, known as the T7 Shield, is also on sale and a great choice if you like your SSDs tough and water-resistant.

Samsung T7 1TB Portable SSD: was $139.99 , now $69.99 at Amazon Save 50% – This is the lowest price we've seen for the fast and reliable Samsung T7. This is one dependable storage solution that won't break the bank.

The Samsung T7 is also a sound choice if you're for an SSD for your PS5, offering an affordable alternative to some of the other best PS5 SSDs out there.

If you're so inclined, the 2TB and 500GB variants of the T7 are also on sale, albeit with smaller discounts. The 2TB version is coming in at $114.99, down from $129.99 while the 500GB version is currently retailing for $49.99 (was $66.82). However, these savings of 12% and 25% respectively leave much to be desired compared to the stonking 50% off on the 1TB version of the Samsung T7.

As Amazon Prime Day 2023 draws nearer, however, it's likely that we'll see further discounts on the 2TB and 500GB variants. In the meantime, we're keeping a close eye on upcoming Prime Day PS5 SSD deals as well as the wider world of Prime Day gaming deals.

