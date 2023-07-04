This early Prime Day deal gets you a stellar Samsung SSD its lowest-ever price

Amazon's early Prime Day deals include an astonishingly low price on the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD – a powerful, sturdy, and reliable SSD ideal for photographers, filmmakers, and gamers who need to move a lot of data quickly and easily.

The Samsung T7 Shield is currently better than half price as the 1TB version now retails for just $74.99 (was $160) for a total of 54% off. It's at the top of our list for the best portable SSDs you can buy and also highly ranks as one of the best PS5 external hard drives for gaming usage, too. We like it because it is dust and water-resistant, and even rated against drops of almost 10 feet.

If you're after even more storage for your console or PC gaming then you're in luck. Amazon is also offering the Samsung T7 Shield 4TB variant for only $259 (was $430) for a saving of 40%. It isn't quite the cheapest we've seen it retail for, however, this is one of the better rates of the year as it hovered around $300 for most of 2023.

With Amazon Prime Day 2023 just around the corner, we're expecting many of our favorite storage drives to be discounted. That's why we're keeping an eye on the upcoming Prime Day PS5 SSD deals. What's more, the Prime Day gaming deals are coming and should have more offers than you can shake a stick at.

Best early Prime Day deals

Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD: was $159.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Save 53% - This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the durable and reliable Samsung T7 Shield. If you want a tough, affordable storage solution, look no further.



Samsung T7 Shield 4TB Portable SSD: was $429.99 now $259.99 at Amazon Save 40% - This heavy-duty 4TB variant of the Samsung T7 Shield may have a steep price tag, but the 40% discount means that this is the cheapest we've ever seen this reliable and well-built SSD. If you're in the market for a high-end storage solution, this deal is for you.



More of today's best early Prime Day portable SSD deals

