Amazon Prime Day PS5 SSD deals 2023: everything we expect to see

The Amazon Prime Day PS5 SSD deals aren't too far away now, with the hotly anticipated two-day sales event taking place in mid-July. We're expecting huge things from this year's summer sale because the rates on Gen 4.0 NVMe hardware have largely plummeted in the past 12 months, which makes now an ideal opportunity to upgrade your console's storage for less.

That's why we think the Amazon Prime Day PS5 SSD deals could be the strongest yet. Already throughout 2023, we've seen some of the best SSDs for PS5 continue to become cheaper in their respective 1TB and 2TB configurations. It was only around eight months ago that finding a 1TB PS5 SSD for $100 / £100 mark seemed outlandish, but now it's become far more commonplace. We're all about the cheapest PS5 SSD deals here, and the two-day mid-week summer sales event could deliver the lowest prices to date.

The PS5 is an incredibly powerful console that we heavily recommend for anyone wanting to see what the current generation of systems can do. With that said, if you haven't got one yet or are waiting for a sale, then the Prime Day PS5 deals should be your next port of call. We're not only interested in Sony hardware, though, that's because we're also bringing you everything you need to know on the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals as well.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

With the Amazon Prime Day PS5 SSD deals still a couple of weeks away, we're bringing you all the best prices on some of our favorite Gen 4.0 NVMe drives available now courtesy of our price comparison technology. Whether you're based in the US, the UK, or elsewhere, we've got you covered.

Amazon Prime Day PS5 SSD deals: FAQs

Will I need an Amazon Prime subscription to participate in the Prime Day PS5 SSD deals? Yes, you will need an Amazon Prime subscription to take part in the upcoming Prime Day PS5 SSD deals. Fortunately, a free 30 day trial is available for new prospective subscribers so you won't necessarily have to put money down to see what the service is all about. That's because many exclusive offers are reserved for Prime members, which includes the short-round Lightning deals as well.

Which PS5 SSDs will be discounted on Prime Day? Considering the fact that almost all of our favorite SSDs for PS5 are discounted commonly throughout 2023, we're expecting all the big-name brands such as Western Digital, Seagate, Samsung, Corsair, Kingston, and PNY to be discounted heavily. It's likely that we'll see historic lowest-ever rates on 1TB and 2TB configurations as well making this the biggest sales event to watch out for.

Amazon Prime Day PS5 SSD deals: What to expect

If the past six months are any indication, as rates on all our favorite PS5 SSDs continue to be slashed across the world's largest online retailer, then the upcoming Prime Day deals will be a hard act to follow. The winter sales events set the bar, with many 1TB configurations coming down to below $100 / £100, however, that's since been bettered by the current offerings available in mid-2023.

You don't have to look far to see some excellent existing savings on some of the best SSDs for PS5, and it paints an encouraging picture for the Prime Day PS5 SSD deals. Take the all-star Samsung 980 Pro 1TB model, which is currently reduced to just $69.99 (was $90) when it was selling for $140 a couple of months ago. It's a similar story with the 2TB variant at only $139.99 (was $160) - the current historic lowest-ever price, effectively getting you double the storage space for the same price you would have paid back in April of this year.

It's a trend that's continuing with more top-end PS5 SSDs, too. Take the excellent Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 1TB configuration at only $129.99 (was $150). It's the historic lowest-ever price and a rate that's intermittently happened since May of this year. If you're in the market for a more established model at a cheap rate then the WD Black SN850X 1TB, a faster version of the tried-and-true WD Black SN850, 1TB is a steal at only $69.99 (was $180) which is $10 cheaper than the previous historic lowest-ever rate we saw earlier this month.

It's not just 1TB and 2TB variants either. That's because some 4TB PS5 SSDs have had their rates come crashing down hard since the adoption of PCIe 5.0-compatible NVMe hardware. Take the Addlink Addgame A95 4TB version for only $269.99 (was $350) which has never been cheaper. That's an excellent way to get as much storage for your PS Plus Game Catalog without breaking the bank. These offers are exceptional, yes, but we're holding off for many of them to be surpassed in mid-July when the Prime Day PS5 SSD deals begin rolling in.

Based on everything we've seen to date, we're expecting many aforementioned top-end PS5 SSDs in 1TB to retail as low as $70 / £70, with the possibility of 2TB versions coming in at the $150 / £150 mark or below. One thing's for sure, you won't want to miss out as this could be the ideal opportunity to get yourself the best PS5 accessory you need for the system.

An SSD for PS5 is a great start, however, for the definitive console gaming experience we recommend checking out some of the best gaming TVs and the best monitors for PS5. What's more, if your DualSense is getting a little worn out then the best PS5 controllers are good to watch out for this coming Prime Day.