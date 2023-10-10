Anime fans can take advantage of Evangelion-themed gaming accessory deals thanks to Amazon Prime Day

This year's October Amazon Prime Day sale has brought us some fantastic deals on tech. One of the most interesting is the set of Neon Genesis Evangelion computer gaming accessories, which includes a gaming mouse, gaming headset, and motherboard.

The Asus ROG Keris Wireless EVA Edition is currently $89.99 at Amazon, the Asus ROG Delta S EVA Edition is currently $169.99 at Amazon, and the Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Hero EVA Z690 ATX is currently $618.20 at Amazon. You can nab all three of these accessories for a nice discount, and they have a pretty cool color palette to boot.

Even better is that outside of this collab, the accessories and motherboard are actually great quality with some choice specs. If you've been looking for any of these products and want a unique aesthetic to boot, they're all worthy investments.

Today's best Asus ROG deals

Asus ROG Keris Wireless EVA Edition: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

This gaming mouse is under $90 and offers some pretty solid specs comparable to plenty of other luxury mice including a 16,000 DPI sensor, seven programmable buttons, three connectivity methods, a long battery life, and more. Not to mention it's Evangelion-themed.

Asus ROG Delta S EVA Edition: was $239.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

If you're in the market for an AI-powered headset at a great discount, this one is packed with several features including AI noise canceling, lossless audio processing, RGB lighting, and more. Not to mention how distinctive the colors are.

Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Hero EVA Z690 ATX: was $649.99 now $618.20 at Amazon

If you really want to make your PC rig way more distinctive, consider investing in this Eva-themed motherboard. It supports DDR5, PCIe 5.0, Wi-Fi 6E, has five M.2 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 front-panel connector with Quick Charge 4+ Support, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

If you're looking for the best gaming mouse, best PC gaming headsets, and best motherboards, then Asus products in general won't steer you wrong.

