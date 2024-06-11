There's $1,000 off Blackmagic Design's superb Cinema Camera 6K – trust me, this is the best video camera deal I’ve seen in ages

Every now and then a deal pops up and you have to rub your eyes, and $1,020 off at Adorama for the Blackmagic Design Cinema Camera 6K was one of those moments for me.

I mean, the camera is less than a year old, it sits pretty in our best video cameras buying guide and was already great value for filmmakers. Now with another 40% off its launch price, there's really no better value dedicated video camera, plus it comes with a Davinci Resolve licence as standard – a paid-for version of an industry standard video editing software.

This is a camera for aspiring filmmakers who simply need the best video image quality possible for a modest outlay, together with a convenient post production workflow, and it can be yours now for just $1,575.

Get $1,020 off the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K

Blackmagic Design Cinema Camera 6K (body only): was $2,595 now $1,575 at Adorama only

At the time of writing, Adorama is the only retailer that has a deal price for the Cinema Camera 6K, and what a deal it is for the highly capable 6K video camera. With super basic stills features, this isn't a hybrid shooter in the same way as rivals like the Panasonic Lumix S5 II, but a dedicated video camera with rival-beating video quality, especially its gorgeous 12-bit Blackmagic raw codec. And being an L-mount camera, there's a wide range of superb quality and decent value lenses to choose from.

(Image credit: Future)

Not to be confused with the Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6k with Super 35 sensor and Canon EF mount, the L-mount camera in question raised the bar for filmmakers on a budget with its full-frame sensor and open gate 6K video in Blackmagic RAW 12-bit codec - plus seamless integration with Davinci Resolve. Put simply, its video quality puts many other pricier cameras in the shade.

Blackmagic's full-frame video shooter lags behind rivals for outright handling: there's no tracking autofocus or in-body image stabilization, while 120fps slow motion recording is only possible in 1080p resolution and there's no built-in ND filter.

However, for many aspiring filmmakers the quality you can squeeze out of the Cinema Camera 6K, together with proxy recording for a smooth post production workflow is what sets Blackmagic Design's camera apart. You get dual native ISOs for excellent low light performance, too.

The money saved in this mega deal could well be enough to get you a dream L-mount lens from the perennial maker of excellent third-party lenses, Sigma. If you're serious about getting into filmmaking, this deal could be your place start.