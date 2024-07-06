The excellent Nikon Zf is back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon UK

Nikon produces some of the best mirrorless cameras - competing strongly with the likes of Sony and Canon and their retro classic, the Nikon Zf, is now back down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. Right now, you can pick up this stunning full-frame camera for just £1,872.99 (was £2,499).

A camera inspired by the iconic Nikon FM2, the Nikon Zf's retro appeal is what will win many photographers over. Don't let its good looks fool you, though. This camera is packed with some incredibly powerful features, including Nikon's best-ever stablisation and beautiful new colour-profiles. If you're on the lookout for a retro beauty, now is a great time to get one of the best.

Today's best Nikon Z f deal

Nikon Zf: was £2,499 now £1,872.99 at Amazon

Classic retro style, full frame (35mm) sensor, and incredible in-body image-stabilisation—all for a record-low price. The retro-style camera market is big business and it attracts larger-than-life price tags. The camera packs a technological punch alongside producing excellent image quality. It's a great all-rounder. With over £600 off, the Nikon Zf is cheaper than it's ever been.

The camera gets 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Nikon Zf review which shows it's not limited to just good looks but also has a stacked list of features for the price. In reality, the mirrorless camera is a technological powerhouse. It outperforms many of its competitors; in no small part due to the Expeed 7 image processing engine, which is the same processor used in the Z 9.

It really shines when it comes to autofocus as it utilises hybrid phase-detection/contrast AF with AF assist. Our reviewer put it through its paces and found it to be "outstanding." Subject tracking is equally good, with the ability to automatically focus on humans, animals (with eye AF), cars, motorbikes, bikes, trains, and planes.

