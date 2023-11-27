Action this! GoPro’s Hero 12 Black is at a record-low Aussie price for Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are notorious for deep discounts, but it's not often we see something like this – GoPro's latest and best action camera has dropped below AU$500.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is down to just AU$487 on eBay at the official store of The Good Guys thanks to a checkout code that shaves AU$60 off the listed price – and you don't even need to be an eBay Plus member to take advantage of this price.

This magnificent action camera only hit shelves in September this year, so this kind of a discount truly is rare and you ought to focus on it if you want to snap up the best action camera money can buy.

GoPro Hero 12 Black | AU$649 AU$487 at The Good Guys eBay (save AU$162 with code) Use the code HGTNOV at checkout on eBay and this amazing action camera is down to just AU$487. That's excellent value for the feature-packed GoPro Hero 12 Black. It's worth every penny, with better battery life, Bluetooth audio streaming, 10-bit log capture and timecoded footage.

In our 4.5-star GoPro Hero 12 Black review, we were impressed by the addition of all the new features, which makes the latest action camera a worthy successor to the Hero 11 Black.

The improvements over the older model start with the sensor, which is now larger than before, thus improving image quality, and giving you 27MP on tap for stills and detailed 5.3K/60p video.

There are also different aspect ratios to experiment with, including a 8:7 mode that's available for all settings. Battery life has been boosted to up to 35 minutes of continuous 5.3K/60p shooting.

Other features include HyperSmooth 6.0 image stabilisation so you can record all your (mis)adventures in better clarity. You can also slow down the action by recording 8x slow-motion video. There are even some light painting effects for when you want to get creative.

As with all GoPros, the Hero 12 Black is remarkably rugged, capable of handling water up to 10 metres (33 feet) without needing an additional case. It's been designed to take on several accessories too.

If you'd like to treat yourself for Christmas, now is your chance.