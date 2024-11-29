This could be your last chance to score a cheap Black Friday DJI drone – here's why and here are my top picks

Black Friday has always been the best time to get the best prices on DJI drones, and that could prove to be especially true in 2024. That's because there are very real threats of new tariffs being imposed on all goods coming into the US from China, including DJI drones, with figures of around 60% being touted.

We don't know if looming tariffs – or indeed a DJI drone ban in the US – will come into effect, but the knock-on effect would undoubtedly be a price hike for the best DJI drones, including models such as the Mini 4K and Air 3.

At the time of writing, the list price for DJI drones at leading retailers is unchanged, though that could change, and as expected I'm seeing plenty of superb DJI deals during the Black Friday sales. If you're in the market for a new drone, DJI continues to deliver the best drones with the biggest bang for your buck, and the Black Friday 2024 sales could be your final chance to bag one for an excellent price.

I've included my top picks of the DJI drone deals below, including the Mini 4K for $239 (was $299) at Amazon. Elsewhere, our Black Friday deals page covers all kinds of tech and includes a live blog highlighting deals as they break.

Deals picked by Deals picked by Tim Coleman Cameras Editor I'm TechRadar's Cameras Editor and have been writing drone news, reviews, features and buying guides for years. I recently reviewed the DJI Mini 4K, which for me is the best beginner 4K drone for the money. I've also covered all the major recent sales events, including Black Friday and Amazon's Prime Day. DJI is the undisputed market leader in drones, and the best deals I've seen for drones this year are also for DJI.

Today's best DJI drone deals in the US

DJI Mini 4K: was $299 now $239 at Amazon For me, the Mini 4K was already the best value 4K drone for beginners, and with this price cut it's truly unbeatable. It's a minor update of the Mini 2 SE, upping video quality from 2.7K to 4K, which unleashes a 2x digital zoom to get closer footage of your surroundings. Otherwise, it's as you were for DJI's cheapest Mini-series drone; a 3-axis gimbal, reasonable Level 5 wind resistance, flight times of up to 31 minutes and an arsenal of easy flight moves with DJI's handy Fly app. If you're just getting started with drones, the Mini 4K is my top pick. If you're totally new to drones, I'd recommend the Fly More Combo for just $359 (was $449) with which you get two additional batteries and a charging hub. Both deals are 20% off.

DJI Mini 3 (Fly More Combo): was $719 now $559 at Amazon The DJI Mini 3 is small and lightweight, making it perfect for beginners and those wanting to get started with drone photography and videography. It's more affordable than the Mini 4 Pro, although you won't get some of the advanced features, such as collision avoidance. The standout deal is for the Fly More Combo with the RC controller, two additional plus charging hub. If you want the standard drone bundle it's now $329 at Amazon (was $419) – that $90 discount makes the drone more affordable than ever and closer in price to DJI's latest budget drone, the Mini 4K.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US