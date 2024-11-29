This could be your last chance to score a cheap Black Friday DJI drone – here's why and here are my top picks
Potential new tariffs could skyrocket the price of DJI drones in the US
Black Friday has always been the best time to get the best prices on DJI drones, and that could prove to be especially true in 2024. That's because there are very real threats of new tariffs being imposed on all goods coming into the US from China, including DJI drones, with figures of around 60% being touted.
We don't know if looming tariffs – or indeed a DJI drone ban in the US – will come into effect, but the knock-on effect would undoubtedly be a price hike for the best DJI drones, including models such as the Mini 4K and Air 3.
At the time of writing, the list price for DJI drones at leading retailers is unchanged, though that could change, and as expected I'm seeing plenty of superb DJI deals during the Black Friday sales. If you're in the market for a new drone, DJI continues to deliver the best drones with the biggest bang for your buck, and the Black Friday 2024 sales could be your final chance to bag one for an excellent price.
I've included my top picks of the DJI drone deals below, including the Mini 4K for $239 (was $299) at Amazon. Elsewhere, our Black Friday deals page covers all kinds of tech and includes a live blog highlighting deals as they break.
I'm TechRadar's Cameras Editor and have been writing drone news, reviews, features and buying guides for years. I recently reviewed the DJI Mini 4K, which for me is the best beginner 4K drone for the money. I've also covered all the major recent sales events, including Black Friday and Amazon's Prime Day. DJI is the undisputed market leader in drones, and the best deals I've seen for drones this year are also for DJI.
Today's best DJI drone deals in the US
For me, the Mini 4K was already the best value 4K drone for beginners, and with this price cut it's truly unbeatable. It's a minor update of the Mini 2 SE, upping video quality from 2.7K to 4K, which unleashes a 2x digital zoom to get closer footage of your surroundings. Otherwise, it's as you were for DJI's cheapest Mini-series drone; a 3-axis gimbal, reasonable Level 5 wind resistance, flight times of up to 31 minutes and an arsenal of easy flight moves with DJI's handy Fly app. If you're just getting started with drones, the Mini 4K is my top pick. If you're totally new to drones, I'd recommend the Fly More Combo for just $359 (was $449) with which you get two additional batteries and a charging hub. Both deals are 20% off.
The DJI Mini 3 is small and lightweight, making it perfect for beginners and those wanting to get started with drone photography and videography. It's more affordable than the Mini 4 Pro, although you won't get some of the advanced features, such as collision avoidance. The standout deal is for the Fly More Combo with the RC controller, two additional plus charging hub. If you want the standard drone bundle it's now $329 at Amazon (was $419) – that $90 discount makes the drone more affordable than ever and closer in price to DJI's latest budget drone, the Mini 4K.
With dual cameras on board serving up 48MP and 4K/60fps HDR videos, the Air 3 is arguably one of the best consumer drones that DJI has made, recently updated with the Air 3S which was only a minor upgrade. Admittedly the Mini series might be the more popular line for many users, but the versatility of the Air 3 is undeniable – after all, one of the two lenses offers you up to 3x zoom. You get buy the Air 3 in a number of bundles at Adorama and the Fly More Combo with RC 2 remote controller here is the priciest of the bunch. With the N2 remote controller, the Air 3 Fly More Combo is just $1,079 at Adorama (was $1,349).
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.