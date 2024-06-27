DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro leak suggests GoPro-beating action cam is en route

The DJI Osmo Action 4 (above) came out in August 2023, but we've now see the first hints of a 'Pro' successor

We've long rated the DJI Osmo Action 4 as the best alternative to the GoPro Hero 12 Black in our guide to the best action cameras, but a new leak suggests that DJI has a successor en route – and this time it could have a 'Pro' moniker.

The reliable DJI leaker @Quadro_News has spotted the registration of a DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro on the website for the TDRA (Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority), which is the UAE's tech regulator.

The post on X (formerly Twitter) came alongside a comment that "there will be something interesting besides DJI drones", referring to the recent leaks for a DJI Air 3S that appeared last week.

It isn't yet clear if that means we'll see a dual launch for DJI's new action camera and its new mid-range, or if there'll be separate releases. DJI's recent history suggests the latter, but there's now good evidence that both an Air 3S and Osmo Action 5 Pro are en route.

👉Somehow I forgot to mention that there will be something interesting besides DJI drones.#dji #djiosmoaction5pro pic.twitter.com/RUuliWUaFQJune 24, 2024

For now, that's all we know about the Osmo Action 5 Pro. If that name is correct, it would be the first time DJI has used a 'Pro' name in its action cameras – which could potentially point to some spec upgrades.

The Osmo Action 4 has a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, which was an upgrade on its predecessor but is smaller than the sensor in the Insta360 One R 1-inch edition. With the 8K-capable Insta360 Ace Pro also now a serious action cam contender, DJI may be planning to step things up on its next action cam.

One possibility is that the Osmo Action 5 Pro will adopt the 1-inch sensor seen in the DJI Osmo Pocket 3. That's pure speculation right now, of course, but the action cam would likely need a specs upgrade of that magnitude to justify its 'Pro' name.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What else would we like to see?

(Image credit: DJI)

Our main gripes in our DJI Osmo Action 4 review were the action cam's "middling battery life" and the ceiling on its video performance, which meant its GoPro rivals could shoot 4K video clips for longer and also manage higher-resolution 5.7K modes.

If the Osmo Action 5 Pro adopts a beefier design like the Insta360 Ace Pro, it could potentially solve these issues by including a larger battery and having the internal space to avoid overheating issues when shooting in higher resolution modes.

Alongside a 1-inch sensor, we'd also like to see the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro boost its photography modes to make it a more well-rounded travel companion. The Osmo Action 4 can only shoot modest 10MP JPEGs, which again puts it behind the likes of the GoPro Hero 12 Black.

The downside of a new 'Pro' name and these specs upgrades would of course likely be a higher price than the Osmo Action 4 commanded when it launched in August 2023 ($399 / £379 / AU$629). We don't yet know exactly when to expect its successor, but an arrival in August or September seems the most likely timeframe.