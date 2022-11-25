What stores are open on Black Friday 2022?

It's Black Friday and there are thousands of sales to shop today. We're tracking the best Black Friday deals online - but what about in the real world: which stores are open on Black Friday?
You can expect in-store shopping on Black Friday to get off to an early start. After all, the majority of retailers that are open on Black Friday have extended hours – and a few will welcome shoppers from as early as 5 am.
This is good news for anyone who doesn’t like being around big crowds, as the number of people visiting shopping centres doesn’t peak until around 1 pm. According to data from Google, footfall to stores jumps around midday and doesn’t tail off until the late afternoon. The same data shows that traffic on the roads tends to spike early morning, just like the pattern you’d see on a Monday morning.
However, you don’t need to go to a physical store to bag yourself a bargain on Black Friday. Many retailers actually launch their sales online on Thanksgiving, and plenty will be running discounts before then, too. Some even offer a price match, guaranteeing you a refund if you see your purchase at a discounted rate elsewhere – but make sure you review the terms and conditions closely.
If you are hoping for some retail therapy on Black Friday, please check the opening hours with your local store because it can vary by location.
A-Z of stores open on Black Friday 2022
- Ashley Furniture (opens in new tab) is set to open between 7 am and 10 pm.
- B&H Photo and Video (opens in new tab) will open at 8 am and closes at 1 pm.
- Bass Pro (opens in new tab) will open from 5 am.
- Barnes & Noble (opens in new tab) will open its doors from 8 am.
- Bath & Body Works will be open from 6 am.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (opens in new tab) will open stores from 6 am.
- Belk (opens in new tab) is due to open from 7 am.
- Best Buy (opens in new tab) will open its doors from 5 am until 10 pm.
- Big Lots is due to open from 7 am to 1 pm.
- BJ's Wholesale Club (opens in new tab) will open stores from 7 am until 10 pm.
- Cabela’s (opens in new tab) will be open from 5 am.
- Costco (opens in new tab) is set to open from 9 am.
- CVS (opens in new tab) will stick to its normal opening hours
- Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab) will open some stores from 5 am until 10 pm.
- Dilliard's (opens in new tab) usually opens select stores from 9 am and until 8 pm.
- Dollar General will open from 8 am, but some stores may open earlier.
- DSW (opens in new tab) usually opens stores from 7 am and until 10 pm.
- Family Dollar is set to open from 8 am.
- Fleet Farm will open stores from 5 am until 9 pm.
- GameStop (opens in new tab) stores will open from 7 am and close by 10 pm.
- Gordmans is opening its doors from 6 am.
- Harbor Freight (opens in new tab) will open from 7 am.
- Hobby Lobby is following its regular opening hours.
- Home Depot (opens in new tab) will open stores from 6 am.
- Ikea will stick to its regular opening hours.
- JCPenney (opens in new tab) is set to open doors from 5 am.
- Kmart (opens in new tab) will open from 6 am until 10 pm.
- Kohl's (opens in new tab) is set to open stores from 6 am.
- Lowe's (opens in new tab) will open from 6 am until 10 pm.
- Macy's (opens in new tab) will be open from 6 am until 11.59 pm.
- Michael's (opens in new tab) will open from 7 am.
- Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab) is set to open from 9 am to 9 pm.
- Nordstrom (opens in new tab) will open select stores from 9 am.
- Office Depot (opens in new tab) will be open from 9 am.
- Old Navy (opens in new tab) will open some stores as early as 5 am until 11 pm.
- PetSmart (opens in new tab) is set to open from 7 am to 9 pm.
- Rite Aid (opens in new tab) stores will open from 8 am.
- Sam's Club (opens in new tab) is sticking to its regular opening hours.
- Sears (opens in new tab) will be open from 6 am until 9 pm.
- Sephora (opens in new tab) will be open, but you need to check the hours with your local store.
- Staples (opens in new tab) will open its doors from 8 am.
- Target (opens in new tab) will open some stores from 7 am.
- Ulta (opens in new tab) is usually open from 6 am to 10 pm.
- Walgreens (opens in new tab) is following its usual opening hours.
- Walmart (opens in new tab) will reopen at 5 am.
Black Friday shopping FAQs
When does Black Friday start?
The earliest that some stores will open on Black Friday this year is 5 am. However, there may be some that open even earlier, as the hours really depend on each location. The best way to find out what time your local store will open for Black Friday is to check with them: use their website, give them a call, or ask the staff when you’re next shopping there.
When do the sales begin?
Many Black Friday sales will launch before November 25th this year. For example, some retailers will kick off their Black Friday sales on their website on Thanksgiving, and many have discounts running for weeks before then. There are a few that are saving their biggest deals for Black Friday itself, but you can usually shop these price cuts online and in-store.
When is the best time to shop?
Last year saw a number of exciting discounts in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, while the day itself was underwhelming. This, combined with the fact that stores had run out of stock of some of their flagship products, means that it’s probably better to shop early this year.
If you can, take advantage of the price match offered by retailers. Just make sure you’ve read the conditions as not all offers are equal. For example, some may only price match against a list of stores, others may only honor the price for a set number of days after purchase, and so on.