What stores are open on Black Friday 2022?

It's Black Friday and there are thousands of sales to shop today. We're tracking the best Black Friday deals online - but what about in the real world: which stores are open on Black Friday?

You can expect in-store shopping on Black Friday to get off to an early start. After all, the majority of retailers that are open on Black Friday have extended hours – and a few will welcome shoppers from as early as 5 am.

This is good news for anyone who doesn’t like being around big crowds, as the number of people visiting shopping centres doesn’t peak until around 1 pm. According to data from Google, footfall to stores jumps around midday and doesn’t tail off until the late afternoon. The same data shows that traffic on the roads tends to spike early morning, just like the pattern you’d see on a Monday morning.

However, you don’t need to go to a physical store to bag yourself a bargain on Black Friday. Many retailers actually launch their sales online on Thanksgiving, and plenty will be running discounts before then, too. Some even offer a price match, guaranteeing you a refund if you see your purchase at a discounted rate elsewhere – but make sure you review the terms and conditions closely.

If you are hoping for some retail therapy on Black Friday, please check the opening hours with your local store because it can vary by location.

Black Friday shopping FAQs

Black Friday shopping will see discounts of 50% or more. (Image credit: Photo by Ashkan Forouzani on Unsplash)

When does Black Friday start?

The earliest that some stores will open on Black Friday this year is 5 am. However, there may be some that open even earlier, as the hours really depend on each location. The best way to find out what time your local store will open for Black Friday is to check with them: use their website, give them a call, or ask the staff when you’re next shopping there.

When do the sales begin?

Many Black Friday sales will launch before November 25th this year. For example, some retailers will kick off their Black Friday sales on their website on Thanksgiving, and many have discounts running for weeks before then. There are a few that are saving their biggest deals for Black Friday itself, but you can usually shop these price cuts online and in-store.

When is the best time to shop?

Last year saw a number of exciting discounts in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, while the day itself was underwhelming. This, combined with the fact that stores had run out of stock of some of their flagship products, means that it’s probably better to shop early this year.

If you can, take advantage of the price match offered by retailers. Just make sure you’ve read the conditions as not all offers are equal. For example, some may only price match against a list of stores, others may only honor the price for a set number of days after purchase, and so on.