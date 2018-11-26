This Sonos Beam deal lets you upgrade your TV audio for less

One of the big hits of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 is the Sonos Beam TV soundbar, which has been reduced by $50/£50 at several retailers.

While its main job is to improve the audio of your TV, providing more immersive sound for movies, TV shows and games, the Sonos Beam has a few more tricks up its sleeve.

It has Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built in, - allowing you to bark commands, questions and instructions at it - is AirPlay compatible for iOS devices and will automatically pair with your TV and remote for easy usage.

You can be sure you'll be getting good value for money too, as we said in our in-depth review of the Beam "this is the Sonos soundbar we've been waiting for. Small enough to attach itself to the majority of TVs, coupled with enough innovation and sound performance to impress."