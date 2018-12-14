Save over £300 on Sony's RX10 II at Amazon

If you're looking to get a last minute camera bargain in time for Christmas, we could have the answer.

Amazon has dropped the price of the Sony Cyber-shot RX10 II from £830 to just £618.95. That's a huge saving of £211.05. The discounts don't stop there though as on top of that you can claim a further £100 cashback (this offer ends on January 31st).

What do you need to know about the Sony Cyber-shot RX10 II? It may have been superseded by both RX10 III and the excellent RX10 IV last year, but this second-generation model is still a very impressive bridge camera.

The main draw will be the combination of a huge 24-200mm zoom lens with a constant maximum aperture of f/2.8 that's complemented by a 1-inch, 20.1MP sensor. This chip is physically larger than what's found in most bridge cameras, making it capable of achieving excellent levels of detail. There's also a large and bright viewfinder, with handling similar to that of a DSLR. On the downside, AF is a bit pedestrian compared to the latest model, while there's no touchscreen control or the ability to shoot at an impressive 24fps as the Mark IV, though it will still rattle off a fast 14fps. Oh, and there's 4K video recording as well.