Black Friday phone deals 2022: what we expect in the sales

If you're looking for the best Black Friday phone deals then you're in the right place, and while Black Friday 2022 isn't until November 25, we're expecting early deals ahead of that.

That's because Black Friday isn't just one day anymore, it's a multi-day event where retailers try to out-deal one another and clear out stock. As well as starting before November 25, the deals run beyond that date too, with Cyber Monday - which this year is on November 28 - typically being the final day.

This article is designed to tell you everything you need to know ahead of Black Friday 2022 and on the big day itself, including when and where to find the very best deals, which phones are likely to have the biggest discounts, and our expert tips for making sure you only snag genuine bargains.

Black Friday is often a great time to get one of the best smartphones or best cheap phones, as we often see hefty discounts, including from big brands like Samsung and Apple.

That said, the iPhone 14 line is new and popular enough that there probably won't be big savings on it. But many of the best iPhones from previous years, along with the best Android phones, could be heavily reduced.

As we get closer to Black Friday itself, the deals will start rolling in and we'll update this article accordingly, but for now, here are the best early deals, our predictions for what's to come, and our tips for buying.

Today's best phone sales

It's too early to see official Black Friday phone deals yet - we don't expect them to start until sometime in November. But retailers are regularly offering deals and discounts ahead of that, so if you can't wait then here are the best places to browse:

Should you wait for a Black Friday phone deal?

If you see a tempting deal on a phone that you're interested in ahead of Black Friday then our advice would be to snap it up, as while there are a lot of Black Friday phone deals, the actual quality of them isn't usually any better than you'll find at some other times.

So the advantage of Black Friday is that you're more likely to see a deal on the phone you want to buy, or a selection of deals if you're not sure which phone to purchase, but the specific deals you see won't necessarily be anything amazing.

As we get closer to Black Friday we expect the quantity of deals to start steadily increasing, but there's no reason not to keep an eye out already.

Black Friday phone deals: our predictions

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max full home screen (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

When will the best Black Friday phone deals start in 2022? Black Friday itself is just one day (November 25 this year) but the Black Friday sales period is usually a lot longer, with many deals starting as soon as mid-October. For example, Amazon is holding a second Prime Day in mid-October, and it's likely that we'll see a number of deals on and off between then and Black Friday, with the week leading up to Black Friday often having many of the best deals. That means you should start keeping an eye out for phone deals already, and if you see a great-looking deal we'd recommend grabbing it, as there's no guarantee that it will be beaten or even matched on Black Friday itself.

How good will this year's Black Friday phone deals be?

We're expecting to see some excellent deals on smartphones this Black Friday. Last year a number of handsets were reduced by $200 or more, and there were other perks too, like gift cards worth hundreds of dollars or free gadgets with some phones. There's no reason to think this year will be any different.

Samsung is usually a big winner for savings, with discounts on a wide range of its devices expected, including recent flagships. But smaller discounts are to be expected on a number of iPhones, and other brands such as Google Pixel phones and OnePlus devices will also probably see savings.

What Black Friday phone deals do we expect in 2022?

Predicting specific deals is tricky, but based on last year there could be some huge savings on foldable phones. For example, in 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 got a $400 reduction and also came with a free set of Galaxy Buds 2 and a wireless charger as part of the same deal.

We might well see similarly attractive deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 this year, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is likely to get significant discounts as well.

iPhone deals probably won't be quite as strong, with the best ones likely to be discounts off monthly contract prices, or big savings when you trade in, rather than massive price cuts on SIM-free models. But there should still be lots of money to save.

Despite the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro being very new phones they might get discounted too going by last year - though as with iPhones this will probably mostly be on contracts and with trade-ins.

Last year's best Black Friday phone deals

One of the best ways to get a sense for the sorts of Black Friday phone deals you might see this year is to look at those from last year, as there's a high chance we'll see similar offerings again - just on the next generation of models. Below then are some of the deal highlights from Black Friday last year.

3 pro tips for buying a phone on Black Friday

1. Research devices

Firstly, do a little bit of research and narrow down your choices - our best phone 2022 buyer's guide is a great place to start. You don't have to know exactly which device you want to go for, but having an idea of what options are out there and your budget is going to save you precious time over Black Friday. We'd also recommend our large number of excellent phone reviews on this site for more detailed breakdowns on each device.

2. Be prepared to switch

The biggest and baddest Black Friday phone deals will nearly always be from the carriers themselves - companies that love to offer free devices with their unlimited data plans. The catch here is these deals are often only available to new customers and/or via an eligible trade-in. If you are prepared to switch and pay for a pricey unlimited plan, however, then the rewards are often significant.

3. Price comparison

Relevant for unlocked deals in particular; it pays to do a bit of price checking before the big day itself. Interested in picking up that new Galaxy S22 unlocked at Amazon? Check in every few days to see the going price before the event. It could in fact go on sale early. Or, it could get a price cut on Black Friday that appears to be a good deal but in fact might not be that great. Either way, if you track the price beforehand you'll be able to judge for yourself how good this year's Black Friday phone deals are.

3 best phones to watch out for

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung's top phone and arguably the best phone on the planet, yet there's a high chance we'll see some Black Friday savings on it, as it came out many months ago now, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra was reduced around Black Friday last year.

We love this phone for its incredible cameras - including a 10x optical zoom - its superb 6.8-inch screen, and it useful S Pen stylus - which comes bundled with the phone and even has a slot to house it.

Couple all that with a powerful chipset, solid battery life and a premium design, and it's easy to see why this phone is so highly rated.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung's top phone and arguably the best phone on the planet, yet there's a high chance we'll see some Black Friday savings on it, as it came out many months ago now, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra was reduced around Black Friday last year.

We love this phone for its incredible cameras - including a 10x optical zoom - its superb 6.8-inch screen, and it useful S Pen stylus - which comes bundled with the phone and even has a slot to house it.

Couple all that with a powerful chipset, solid battery life and a premium design, and it's easy to see why this phone is so highly rated.

Read our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone SE 2022 is a mid-range option and arguably one of Apple's best value iPhones even without discounts, but with discounts it's a near-essential buy if it fits your needs.

We saw some contract savings on the previous iPhone SE last year, so there's a high chance we'll see similar with the 2022 model this year.

Despite the low price, this has Apple's latest software, a powerful A15 Bionic chipset, and 5G. The design is dated but otherwise there's little to complain about here given what it costs.

The iPhone SE 2022 is a mid-range option and arguably one of Apple's best value iPhones even without discounts, but with discounts it's a near-essential buy if it fits your needs.

We saw some contract savings on the previous iPhone SE last year, so there's a high chance we'll see similar with the 2022 model this year.

Despite the low price, this has Apple's latest software, a powerful A15 Bionic chipset, and 5G. The design is dated but otherwise there's little to complain about here given what it costs.

Read our iPhone SE 2022 review

(Image credit: Samsung)

If you're on a tight budget then it's worth looking out for deals on the Samsung Galaxy A53, as this is one of the very best cheap phones even without Black Friday savings.

Samsung offers so many handsets that there's no guarantee this particular one will be in for big savings, but a wide selection of the company's phones are usually reduced around Black Friday, so there's a good chance this one will be among them.

It has an impressive 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, cameras that captured bright and vibrant images in our tests, and an attractive design. Its raw power doesn't overly impress, but for general day to day use it does just fine.

If you're on a tight budget then it's worth looking out for deals on the Samsung Galaxy A53, as this is one of the very best cheap phones even without Black Friday savings.

Samsung offers so many handsets that there's no guarantee this particular one will be in for big savings, but a wide selection of the company's phones are usually reduced around Black Friday, so there's a good chance this one will be among them.

It has an impressive 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, cameras that captured bright and vibrant images in our tests, and an attractive design. Its raw power doesn't overly impress, but for general day to day use it does just fine.

Read our Samsung Galaxy A53 review