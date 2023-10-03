Black Friday 8K TV deals 2023: what to expect at this year's sale

It's officially October, which means Black Friday 8K TV deals are coming your way with massive discounts on stunning displays from all your favorite online retailers. To help you find all the top bargains in one place, we've created this guide to bring you the best Black Friday 8K TV deals as soon as they go live.



The 2023 Black Friday deals event falls on November 24 this year, but the sales season starts a lot earlier than that. In fact, as early as October in recent years, and 2023 looks to be no different as all signs are pointing to Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day on October 10-11 being the kick-off event, and this is likely where we'll see the first Black Friday 8K TV deals.

Black Friday TV deals always sit amongst the most popular offers at the November sale, and although we haven't seen that many of the best 8K TVs get big discounts in recent years, we expect that 2023 could be the year where that changes.

A lot of budget TVs tend to be heavily discounted during these sales periods, but we could expect to see some big savings on premium 8K TV price tags. Keep this page bookmarked, as we'll be updating it with all the best Black Friday 8K TV deals as we find them.

Black Friday 8K TV deals 2023: FAQ's

When will Black Friday 8K TV deals start in 2023? With an official date of November 24, Black Friday is a little while away, but Black Friday 8K TV deals will start much earlier, with the first major kick-off point looking to be this year's 2nd Amazon Prime Day sale slated for October 10-11. According to data from the Adobe shopping report, last year's sale not only saw discounts start as early as October but even saw reduced prices stay at a consistent level after Black Friday ended at the end of December.