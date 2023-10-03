Black Friday 8K TV deals 2023: what to expect at this year's sale
The Black Friday 8K TV deals you can expect in 2023
It's officially October, which means Black Friday 8K TV deals are coming your way with massive discounts on stunning displays from all your favorite online retailers. To help you find all the top bargains in one place, we've created this guide to bring you the best Black Friday 8K TV deals as soon as they go live.
The 2023 Black Friday deals event falls on November 24 this year, but the sales season starts a lot earlier than that. In fact, as early as October in recent years, and 2023 looks to be no different as all signs are pointing to Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day on October 10-11 being the kick-off event, and this is likely where we'll see the first Black Friday 8K TV deals.
Black Friday TV deals always sit amongst the most popular offers at the November sale, and although we haven't seen that many of the best 8K TVs get big discounts in recent years, we expect that 2023 could be the year where that changes.
A lot of budget TVs tend to be heavily discounted during these sales periods, but we could expect to see some big savings on premium 8K TV price tags. Keep this page bookmarked, as we'll be updating it with all the best Black Friday 8K TV deals as we find them.
Today's best 8K TV deals
The big seasonal sales event may not have arrived yet, but if you're looking for the best Black Friday 8K TV deals available today, you can still find some great TV deals from the list of retailers below.
Black Friday 8K TV deals 2023: FAQ's
When will Black Friday 8K TV deals start in 2023?
With an official date of November 24, Black Friday is a little while away, but Black Friday 8K TV deals will start much earlier, with the first major kick-off point looking to be this year's 2nd Amazon Prime Day sale slated for October 10-11.
According to data from the Adobe shopping report, last year's sale not only saw discounts start as early as October but even saw reduced prices stay at a consistent level after Black Friday ended at the end of December.
Where will the best 8K TV Black Friday deals be?
We’ll be tracking all of the best Black Friday 8K TV deals here in the run-up to the event, so keep checking back. But if you want to look for sales yourself or familiarize yourself with the top 8K TVs beforehand, these are the places we'd recommend
US Black Friday TV sales
Amazon: 8K TVs for under $2,000
Best Buy: clearance 8K TVs available for $1,500
Walmart: wide range of 8K TVs available
B&H Photo and Video: great offers on 8K TVs
Crutchfield: 8K TVs from an AV specialist
UK Black Friday TV sales
Amazon: 8K TVs available for under £1,100
Currys: Samsung 8K TV bundles available
John Lewis: good range of 8K TVs
Crampton & Moore: make instant savings on 8K TVs
Very: Samsung 8K TVs available
What Black Friday 8K TV deals do we expect to see in 2023?
Even discounted, 8K TVs can still have a big price tag. But there will almost certainly be Black Friday 8K TV deals that will see some big savings.
Samsung has released several new 8K TVs in recent years, and 2023's flagship, the QN900C, currently sits at $3,999 / £4,499 for the 65-inch version, but we expect there could be some big savings on this TV and other Samsung 8K models.
You may still also be able to get hold of one of last year's models, such as the QN700B, which sits at an already competitive average price of $999 / £1,039, and although this is a great deal, Samsung may look to clear this 2022 model from shelves by offering further discounts.
