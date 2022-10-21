Black Friday 85-inch TV deals 2022: what we expect

If you want to find the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals, you're in the right place. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about this year's top Black Friday deals on 85-inch TVs.

Over the past few years, Black Friday TV deals have been one of the most popular products during the holiday shopping season. Last year, we spotted many great deals on TVs, some with savings of over $800 / £100 from higher-end brands. Since then, brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony have been launching more super-sized TVs to bring you more choices than ever—take a look at our best 85-inch TV guide for our top picks.

The good news is you might not need to wait until Black Friday 2022 , on November 25 this year, to find a bargain. We're expecting to see this year's 85-inch TV Black Friday deals start earlier than ever as the shopping event is no longer a one-day sprint but a marathon of sales spanning weeks.

It's also worth mentioning that in previous years there have been significant reductions in TVs in the period just before Christmas, too. Data from Adobe's Holiday Shopping Trends & Insights report (opens in new tab) shows a drop in TV prices in the week leading up to Black Friday and another in the week before Christmas last year.

What's more, specialist site BlackFriday.com (opens in new tab) recommends that if you're not in a hurry, it may be worth waiting until the Super Bowl event in February to buy a new TV if you don't need one right away — this is when many brands launch their latest TVs and cut prices yet again.

Below you'll find our guide to the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals, including where and when to find the best offers once they begin, the products we predict will have the most significant reductions, and our expert tips for what you need to look for when buying a new 85-inch TV. Looking for a smaller set? You can also see our Black Friday 70-inch TV deals guide as well as the best 65-inch Black Friday TV deals.

Official Black Friday 85-inch TV deals won't roll in until late October at the earliest and will likely appear in mid-November. However, retailers and manufacturers are often keen to clear out older TV models throughout the year.

With that in mind, there are always good TV deals around, so if you don't want to wait to buy a new 85-inch TV, then here are the best places to find a bargain. Even if you plan to wait until Black Friday 2022, it makes sense to see which models are available and how much you'll need to pay for them so you'll be in the best position to assess which are the top deals on the day.

Should you wait for an 85-inch TV Black Friday deal?

Many electronics don’t drop in price significantly on Black Friday, but in recent years TVs seem to be an exception to that rule. Data from last year shows us the price of TVs reached a low that continued from early November through to Black Friday.

This means if you want to find the best deals, we predict you'll find them much closer to the big day of sales. The risk of waiting is that stock does run out. The best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals could sell out in minutes, and once the sets are gone, they're gone.

Black Friday 85-inch TV deals 2022: our predictions

The Samsung 85QN900B TV is our top pick of the best 85-inch TVs you can buy right now. (Image credit: Samsung)

When will the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals start in 2022? Last year, the best 85 inch TV Black Friday deals came in thick and fast in the week leading up to Black Friday. Data from Adobe Analytics (opens in new tab) (see chart from its 2021 Holiday trends report below) shows us that they dropped even more on the day and then increased again before hitting a low before the Christmas holidays. This means it makes sense to wait for the week leading up to Black Friday 2022 before you buy a new 85 inch TV. Having said that, if you have your eye on a specific 85 inch TV or a certain brand and see a reduction before Black Friday we’d recommend you snap it up. Sales season is always unpredictable and we’re also wary that many brands simply reduce the price of older models at this time of year. If you want something newer, you might be disappointed if you wait around.

Sales chart from Adobe's 2021 holiday shopping report. (Image credit: Adobe)

How good will this year’s 85-inch Black Friday TV deals be?

Last year, we tracked some excellent Black Friday TV discounts. There were many in the $300 / £300 deal range, but some reduced prices of high-end brands, like Samsung and Sony, by up to $1,000 / £1,000.

We predict that Black Friday 2022 will offer a similar spectrum of discounts and we expect to see new low prices for older models from last year, too.

The LG OLED 83C2 TV is one of our favorite 85-inch TVs of 2022. (Image credit: LG OLED)

What Black Friday 85-inch TV deals do we expect to see in 2022?

We predict there will be many opportunities for you to save at least $200 / £200 on premium and 85-inch TV models. We've been keeping an eye on the latest 85-inch TV deals and high-end brands, like LG, Samsung and Sony, have dropped the prices of many of their TV models over the past few months.

For example, Samsung's 85-inch QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV has been reduced in price by $2,000 on the Samsung US website at the time of writing. In some cases, a huge price cut like this may rise again before it falls back down for Black Friday. But this is also likely to signal that Samsung’s flagship mini-LED TVs will be heavily discounted going into Black Friday and the general holiday season.

LED TVs from makers like TCL and Hisense may also be discounted over Black Friday 2022. Best Buy already has models like the 85-inch TCL 4-Series Roku TV and the 85-inch Hisense H65 TV at a $200 discount, which we'd hope gets further reduced before the big day of sales.

5 pro tips for buying an 85-inch TV on Black Friday

1. Check out last year's 85-inch TVs in 2022

It's possible to get a good deal on a new TV during the Black Friday sales. However, the 85-inch TVs that are most likely to have the best discounts are the ones left over from last year. Many of these TVs have features that are similar to newer 2022 models, and in some cases performance is incredibly similar too.

For example, two of our favorite 85-inch TVS, the Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV and Sony Bravia X95J (XR-65X95J), launched last year and could be reduced this Black Friday. Having said that, these are high-end TVs, so don't expect fantastic discounts.

It's also worth remembering that inventory of last year's TVs will be limited. So if you spot an older model you like in the run-up to Black Friday, we recommend buying it straight away.

The Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV was launched last year, which means it could be reduced this Black Friday. (Image credit: samsung)

2. Hunt for bargains at retailers other than Amazon

When many people think of Black Friday they think of Amazon. The retailer may have made itself the main portal for the sales season. But in truth, retailers like Best Buy and Walmart often offer the same or even better discounts.

We recommend you start your search on Amazon to get the lay of the land and then head over to other sites to see if they can offer a better 85-inch TV deal.

3. Consider the size carefully

The most important consideration when you’re buying a new 85 inch TV is, as you might expect, the size. Sure everyone loves the idea of getting a huge TV that brings the movie theater experience into your home, but will it actually fit?

You'll need to ensure there's enough room where you intend to put it and that you have a sturdy wall to mount it on or a TV cabinet or shelf big and secure enough for it to live on long-term.

You'll also need to consider the distance to sit from your 85-inch TV. Estimates vary depending on who you ask, but we recommend sitting between 10.5 and 15 ft (3.5 and 5m) away. That should make the picture take up most of your field of view without straining your eyes.

4. Look for 8K over 4K TV options

This is a size where you should be seriously considering the best 8K TVs, because it means you get four times the resolution compared to the best 4K TVs, and at this size, you're likely to be able to see the difference. However, it's not essential by any means, and 4K TVs still look excellent at this size, especially if you can find yourself a bargain over Black Friday 2022.

5. Get clear on the features you'll need

With an 85-inch TV, you're going to want a few key technologies on the TV to help make every pixel look its best. We'd recommend looking for advanced detail and motion processing. That's because any imperfections will be very obvious at this size, and you'll want great HDR so that it images feel deep and vibrant.

3 best 85-inch TVs to watch out for on Black Friday

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung 85QN900B The best 85-inch TV Screen size: 85 inches | Resolution: 8K | Panel Type: Neo QLED | Smart TV: Tizen | HDR: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ specifications Screen Size 65-inch - 85-inch Colour Black HDR HDR Read more ▼ $3,799.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $3,897.98 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) $5,997.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Increased backlighting accuracy Excellent colors Built-in Dolby Atmos Lacks Dolby Vision support Limited 8K content

Samsung's Mini LED-sporting QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV offers stunning picture quality, exceptional color and brightness, terrific sound and outstanding black levels in a beautifully designed package.

Samsung's 'Quantum' Mini LEDs are 1/40th the thickness of a regular LED, meaning thousands of smaller LEDs can be packed together in the backlight. As the LEDs are far smaller, they're able to achieve far more precision and less blooming. Thanks to Samsung's Multi-Intelligence AI upscaling, the QN900A is consistently able to produce images from SD, HD and 4K that looked better than their source.

The good news is Samsung's second generation of 8K Neo QLED televisions is priced slightly lower than its predecessor. However, because this TV is new for 2022, it may not be significantly reduced this Black Friday. Having said that, it's already good value for the outstanding picture, so even a small discount could be worth snapping up.

Read more: Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV review

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Sony XR-85X95J The best 85-inch TV for mid-range thrills Screen size: 85 inches | Resolution: 4K | Panel technology: LCD LED | Smart TV: Google TV | HDR: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision specifications Screen Size 85-inch Colour Black HDR HDR Read more ▼ $2,999.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $3,587.88 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Best-in-class image quality Excellent upscaling Cognitive Processor XR Mediocre off-axis viewing

A step up from the Sony X90J, the new X95J is a perfect upgrade. For the money, there are few TVs that can match it in terms of picture quality and feature set. It's top of the class in the upper mid-range TV sector.

We like the fact that this model is a native 120Hz TV with two full-spec HDMI 2.1 ports for the Xbox Series X and PS5, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency Mode – and its full array panel has very precise local dimming for better black levels. Setting it up is easy and the TV uses the new Google TV platform that puts recommended content front and center.

The X95J offers X-Anti-Glare technology, higher brightness and better contrast than the cheaper X90J. Because it was released toward the later end of last year, we can expect the X95J to be discounted for Black Friday 2022.

Read more: Sony Bravia X95J (XR-65X95J) review

(Image credit: Samsung)

3. Samsung 85BU8000 The best cheap 85-inch TV Screen size: 85-inch | Resolution: 4K | Panel Type: LED LCD | Smart TV: Tizen | HDR: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ specifications Screen Size 85-inch Great 4K picture quality Slim and elegant design No Dolby Vision HDR Hard and thin sound

The Samsung 85BU8000 is a huge-screen TV that's made to be affordable. You don't get the advanced QLED panel or mini-LED screen of Samsung's high-end TVs, because this is focused on giving you the biggest size for the lowest price. But in our testing we found that the image quality is still impressively high, because Samsung knows what it's doing.

It offers great detail with 4K sources, which is what you need in a TV of this size, since you'll really see any imperfections. Contrast is good too, though it's not very bright — HDR won't be as punchy as more expensive TVs, and in bright rooms, dark scenes will be harder to see.

The overall package is great for the price and that's before we consider whether it'll be discounted during Black Friday sales. It was released in 2022, so may not be reduced by a massive amount but it may not matter if you only find a modest $100 / £100 discount as it's already good value.

Read more: Samsung BU8500 review