The best TVs under $1000 in 2021

The best TVs under $1000 are where you're getting that ideal overlap of price and performance – with a high enough bar to allow for more premium technologies, or entry points to truly high-end tech, while keeping the cost down compared to the flagship beauties that can set you back thousands of dollars.

At $1000 and under, you can nab a number of new Samsung TVs with QLED panel tech, or even the odd OLED TV – provided its an older model or been discounted in a particularly good flash sale.

4K resolution is a certainty in that price range, too, while it includes plenty of mid-range sets offering dynamic HDR formats like Dolby Vision and HDR10+. You can count on getting Direct Full Array backlights rather than the cheaper edge lighting found on value screens – on the whole – as well as smart TV platforms that won't make you want to throw your remote at the screen in frustration.

Suffice to say that, if you're after a semi-decent TV and you don't have to limit yourself a budget set, you can get some brilliant models at a host of sizes, from quality 55-inch 4K TVs to mid-spec 65-inch TVs that are well worth considering. Read on for the best TVs under $1000 below.

What's the best TV under $1000 in 2021?

1. TCL 6-Series QLED TV with Mini LED (55-inch) An astonishing value position for a Mini LED TV Specifications Screen sizes: 55-inch Resolution: 4K Panel type: QLED with Mini LED Smart TV: Roku TV Dimensions: 48.3 x 2.8 x 28.1 inches Reasons to buy + Uses Mini LED backlighting + Quantum dot color + Good value Reasons to avoid - Middling peak brightness - Poor motion handling - Can't do 4K/120Hz gaming

The new TCL 6-Series R635 continues to shine as a beacon for budget TV buyers out there. It improves on the good value of the previous 6-Series QLED with Mini LED backlighting that adds a massive uptick in contrast, showcasing Mini LED technology well before Samsung or LG brought it to their respective TV ranges.

The 6-Series is brighter than before, more colorful and doesn’t have a single hint of haloing or light bleed. It’s designed in a new way to hide your cables and comes with THX Certified Game Mode for 1440p/120Hz gaming.

Upscaling from HD looks great on this 4K display, thanks to the work of TCL's AiPQ Engine, and you're getting a lot for the money, including Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

It's not the end-all, be-all LED-LCD we were dreaming it would be due to its limited brightness (around 700 nits in HDR) and poor motion handling, but it truly is an exceptional value and one that we'd recommend to nearly everyone.

It's not exactly the TV we'd recommend to next-gen-ready gamers looking for a perfect companion for the Xbox Series X or PS5 that can push 4K at 120 fps, but if you're buying a TV to binge Netflix, stream Hulu or, well, basically just enjoy your viewing experience, this is the TV that we'd recommend for you.

Read our full TCL 6-Series 55R635 review

2. Hisense H8G Quantum Series (65-inch) One of the cheapest and best big-screen 4K TVs you can buy under $1000 Specifications Screen size: 65-inch Resolution: 4K Panel type: LED-LCD Smart TV: Android TV Dimensions: 57 x 32.9 x 3.1 inches Reasons to buy + Excellent image for the price + Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR + Full array with local dimming Reasons to avoid - Audio isn't amazing - Build quality could be better

Hisense has been on a roll of developing and releasing some of the better TVs over the past few years, and the H8G is a perfect example of that.

The largest size is this 65-inch model, which comes in well under that $1000 mark at just $750 at the time of writing, though you can go even cheaper if a 55-inch size if more your speed.

Beyond basic screen size, this TV has a 4K resolution, and supports HDR and Dolby Vision, so you should be able to enjoy good dynamic range no matter what you watch. Also, the TV comes with Android TV, which will hopefully be converted to Google TV sometime in the near future.

The TV doesn’t have the most unique design, and the built-in audio quality leaves a little to be desired – while next-gen TV features like HDMI 2.1 aren't supported here. But if you want an excellent TV in the sub-$1000 price range, the Hisense H8G Quantum is the way to go.

Read our full Hisense H8G Quantum Series review

3. Samsung Q70T QLED TV (55-inch) The Samsung Q70T is a surprise bargain in Samsung's QLED range Specifications Screen size: 55-inch Resolution: 4K Panel Type: QLED Smart TV: Tizen Dimensions: 1230.1 x 705.9 x 57.4‎ mm Reasons to buy + Razor sharp, rich images + Low image lag + Good operating system Reasons to avoid - Limited viewing angle - Some mild backlight blooming - No Dolby Vision

The all-new Samsung Q70T QLED TV boasts much of the feature set found in Samsung’s more expensive QLED 4K screens, but doesn’t come with such a punishing price tag – making it a great buy for folks who can't reasonably spend a couple thousand on the new flagship Samsung QN95A.

It is an edge-lit TV, meaning you won't get the same level of contrast – or consistency of brightness – as more premium models. But Samsung’s Q70T is a darn good smart TV all the same. Ideal for light room viewing – rather than a lightproof home cinema room – it offers superb detail and color performance, has a comprehensive connected platform and boasts excellent image interpolation. The Tizen operating system is one of the best out there, too.

The Q70T QLED is better choice for gamers than the TCL model above, too. Not only is image lag low, both with and without processing, but there’s also a 4K 120fps HDMI 2.1 port just waiting for your next games console.

Read the full review: Samsung Q70T QLED TV

4. Sony Bravia X900H (55-inch) A vibrant picture, great upscaling, and even HDMI 2.1 Specifications Screen size: 55-inch Resolution: 4K Panel Type: LCD Smart TV: Android TV Dimensions: 1,231 x 710 x 70 mm Reasons to buy + Dynamic, convincing 4K HDR + Impressive upscaling + Full-bodied sound Reasons to avoid - No HDR10+ - Brash Android interface - Limited viewing angles

Sony's X900H Series does everything it sets out to do as a smart TV, and in some style. Its picture quality is quite startling in the right circumstances, its sound is more than adequate by prevailing standards, it’s simple to use and it doesn’t turn its nose up at content of inferior resolution.

The panel itself is a VA-type LCD, which in broad terms has to be considered an upgrade on the IPS edge-lit panel Sony deployed on last year’s equivalent model. The higher brightness, greater color volume and improved screen uniformity promised by a full array VA panel ought to more than make up for the rather more restricted viewing angle when compared to IPS. It’s noting, too, the X900H doesn’t feature the X-Wide viewing angle technology Sony’s flagship X950H range is toting.

It did, however, get an HDMI 2.1 firmware update to bring 4K/120Hz passthrough, so it could be a good step-down gaming TV for those without the cash for the model above.

In short, there’s more than enough going on here to make you overlook the lack of HDR10+ and forgive Android TV its overconfidence. If you’ve this sort of money to spend on a smart TV of this sort of size, you absolutely have to audition it.

Read the full review: Sony X900H Series

5. Vizio H1 OLED (55-inch) This often-on-sale OLED from Vizio is cheap, with some caveats Specifications Screen size: 55-inch Resolution: 4K Panel type: OLED Smart TV: SmartCast Dimensions: 1227.8 x 702 x 55.1 mm Reasons to buy + Stunning 4K HDR pictures + Cheaper than LG OLED Reasons to avoid - Not that bright - HDMI 2.1 ports don't work

The new Vizio OLED TV – officially called the H1 – is a cheaper alternative to the more premium screens that LG and Sony have been producing for the past few years. For folks who don’t want to spend a fortune, the H1 has most of the same key features and it offers largely similar performance as other OLEDs for hundreds of dollars less.

Of course, as an OLED screen, it has some big advantages (and a few flaws) worth pointing out up front. In the former category we have exceptional black levels and extremely thin chassis, the other benefits of OLED being the exceptional contrast and wider viewing angles that most folks can appreciate. The downside is that OLEDs in general aren’t as bright as their LED-LCD counterparts, and Vizio’s OLED in particular is dimmer than most.

Compounding the problems of the TV is Vizio’s SmartCast platform, which is missing a few key apps, while some HDMI issues prevent the TV from displaying any images from a PS5 (in our tests, at least) or showing off Xbox Series X games at anything higher than 60Hz. Upscaling isn't stellar, either, and in general this set fares far better with 4K HDR sources than grainy HD.

The retail price for the H1 at the time of writing is $1,119 at a 55-inch size. However, the H1's price tag is very notable for an OLED TV, and we've seen it dip to only $899 in certain flash sales – lower than the LG BX, which is its closest competitor. So it's worth keeping an out for a good deal on this set.

Read more: Vizio OLED 4K TV review