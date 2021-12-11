Best Corsair PC cases 2021

The best Corsair PC cases are known for their solid build quality, elegant design, and efficient airflow – as well as the spectacular smart iCue RGB lighting on some of them.

That makes one of these PC cases an excellent choice for most PC and gaming PC builders and those looking to upgrade from their run-of-the-mill setup.

Corsair PC cases do tend to have that same sleek, classic cuboid shape, which means that if you want one that’s more unique or funky looking, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Otherwise, the best Corsair PC cases cover all types, sizes, price points and even colors, so whatever you’re looking for, you’re likely to find one that’s perfect for you below.

1. Corsair iCUE 4000X RGB Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Case Best Corsair PC case overall Specifications Form factor: Mid-tower Dimensions: 453 x 230 x 466 mm Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX Included: 3x Corsair AirGuide RGB fans Reasons to buy + Great thermal performance + Stylish design with classy RGB Reasons to avoid - Front port selection could be better

A tempered glass case is just the ticket for showing off your high-end internals and RGB lighting, but you also want something that’s affordable, spacious, and has great airflow.

The Corsair iCUE 4000X ticks off all of those and then some with its brilliant cable management, iCUE Lighting Node CORE and CORSAIR iCUE software support, and a design that makes it effortless to upgrade later on.

There’s so much space in this mid-tower ATX case you’ll be able to achieve optimum cooling and more than enough storage space for all your games and large files. And, of course, that elegant, minimalist design that comes in either black or white means you’re keeping things classy in your setup.

2. Corsair Carbide 275R Best budget Corsair PC case Specifications Form factor: Mid-tower Dimensions: 460 x 215 x 455 mm Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX Included: 2x 120mm fans Reasons to buy + Very affordable price makes it an attractive option for most people + Elegant, less game-esque design Reasons to avoid - Thermal performance out of the box just OK

Just because it’s under $100/£100 doesn’t mean that you’re getting bargain-basement quality. In fact, the Corsair Carbide 275R is just the opposite with its clean and sophisticated aesthetic, edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel, and a whole lot of space for a powerful gaming PC.

More specifically, you’ll be able to fit up to two 3.5-inch HDDs, four 2.5-inch SSDs, up six cooling fans (or 360mm, 240mm and 120mm radiators), and a dedicated cable routing compartment while still having enough space leftover for maximum airflow. The front panel is solid rather than glass so you won’t be able to showcase your RGB lighting up front, but that’s exactly what makes this appealing for the right users, especially those who want their gaming PC in their work set up.

3. Crystal Series 680X RGB ATX High Airflow Tempered Glass Smart Case Best premium Corsair PC case overall Specifications Form factor: Mid-tower Dimensions: 423 x 344 x 505 mm Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX Included: 4x 120mm cooling fans Reasons to buy + Great thermal performance and filtration system + Lots of nice features Reasons to avoid - Not extravagant, but not exactly cheap

At more than $200/£200, the premium Crystal Series 680X might not seem like it's for the budget-minded. After all, at that price, you’d be able to upgrade something crucial inside your gaming PC.

Still, it’s worth it if you’re willing to save or have the money for the 680X, thanks to its two chambers that allow you to separate your components whichever way you want and Corsair’s Lighting Node Pro which turns it into a smart RGB case that syncs up all your iCue RGB lighting. There’s also a whole lot of room, which makes it perfect for those who want to go all out on components, with space for up to 8x 120mm, 7x 140mm fans or up to 4 radiators to keep all those innards nice and chill.

4. Corsair iCUE 7000X RGB Tempered Glass Full-Tower ATX PC Case Best full tower Corsair PC case Specifications Form factor: Full-tower Dimensions: 600 x 550 x 248 mm Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX Included: 4x Corsair SP140 RGB ELITE fans Reasons to buy + Smart RGB lighting control + Room for multiple 360mm or 420mm radiators, 6 hard drives, and 3 SSDs Reasons to avoid - Not cheap

For a proper, full-tower setup, look no further than the towering Corsair iCUE 7000X – an appropriate choice for PC builders who continually upgrade and expand their gaming PC. There’s not just enough room here for up to 12x 120mm or 7x 140mm cooling fans or up to three 360mm radiators, and up to nine storage drives. There’s enough room to fit all that and still make it easy for users to tinker in there, especially with its tool-free setup and swing-out tempered glass side panels.

There’s even a hidden compartment for cable management so that everything comes out neat and attractive. However, for all that, it isn’t surprising that the price tag is steep. Luckily, it’s more than worth it, especially with Corsair’s Commander Core XT smart controller thrown in.

5. Corsair Crystal Series 280X Tempered Glass Micro ATX Case Best small form factor Corsair PC case Specifications Form factor: Small Dimensions: 398 x 276 x 351 mm Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX Included: 2x Corsair LL120 RGB fans Reasons to buy + Feature-rich despite being smaller + Lots of space for excellent airflow and robust cooling support Reasons to avoid - No USB 3.1 Type-C

Those with a smaller gaming desk space should go for the Corsair Crystal Series 280X whose small form factor is just perfect for more compact setups. Don’t judge this PC case by its small, albeit adorable, cover, however.

There’s still more than enough room for most people - specifically, up to six 120mm cooling fans or three radiators and up to two 3.5-inch drives and three 2.5-inch drives. It even has a dual-chamber set up so you can organize those innards the way you want. And, it’s feature-rich as well, with Corsair’s Lighting Node Pro digital RGB lighting controller and dust filters included.