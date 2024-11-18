The JBL Flip 6 with 43% off is a flipping good Black Friday deal
Amazon’s Black Friday sales are underway, with prices slashed across a wide range of gadgets and appliances – and one of the standout deals applies to our favourite mid-range Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Flip 6.
For the first day of Amazon’s Black Friday sales, the JBL Flip 6 has had a massive 43% shaved off the price tag, bringing it down from AU$169.95 to AU$97. It’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the portable speaker – it was previously AU$88 during a sale in 2023 – but it’s still an unmissable deal if you’re on the hunt for big, bassy sound on the go.
The JBL Flip 6 debuted in 2021, and since then it has remained one of the best Bluetooth speakers TechRadar has ever reviewed. Of the nine portable speakers we hold in high regard, the Flip 6 has the best mid-range title, deserving not just for its well-balanced and bassy sound, but also for its accessible price even when not on sale.
Save AU$72.95
The JBL Flip 6 is made to be a brilliant travel and party companion with its simple to use design. With rubberised ends and a durable exterior, the Flip 6 offers rich sound in a pinch, making it absolutely worth considering with a 43% off discount. Note that only the Grey colourway is discounted and that all other colourways are more expensive.
In TechRadar’s JBL Flip 6 review, we praised the portable speaker for its exceptional audio quality, rugged design and ease of use, being a simple-to-connect Bluetooth device. The IP67 resistance rating, mixed with the 12-hour battery life and the low weight of only 550g, made it quite the bottle-sized boom box.
The Flip 6 doesn’t get device charging or voice assistant control as found on some of the brand’s more expensive models, but these are forgiven considering the portability and output power. Given how many Bluetooth speakers have come along at this price since the Flip 6’s launch, the fact it still receives the TechRadar seal of approval should tell you all you need. Just be aware that if you want to pull off stereo sound with multiple speakers, you’ll only be able to pair the JBL Flip 6 with other Flip 6 speakers.
We may yet see the JBL Flip 6 cheaper as Black Friday sales continue to appear over the rest of the month, including the other colourways that the Flip 6 comes in, but as it stands, this is a brilliant deal for one of the best portable speakers available right now.
