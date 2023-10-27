Sonos early Black Friday sale knocks up to 25% off speakers or soundbar bundles

If you've been waiting for the Black Friday deals to snap up some Sonos speakers for less, we've got great news for you: Sonos has a sale on right now with Black Friday-style savings across stacks of speakers, soundbars and bundles. But you'll need to move quickly to snap up a deal: these are only available until 29 October.

The best deals are currently for UK customers, where you can get money off the One SL and Sonos Move as well as on entertainment bundles – which makes us think that the stand-alone speakers are being held back in the US for the main Sonos Black Friday sales. But if you're planning to move into home theater there are still some good US deals on soundbar, sub and speaker bundles that are well worth checking out.

Best Sonos October sale deals in the US

Sonos Premium Entertainment Set with Arc: was $1,698 now $1,358 at Sonos

Save a cool 20% on this combo, which makes for an impressive $340 off these two devices: the deal gives you Sonos's premium soundbar, the Sonos Arc, and the Gen 3 Sonos Sub for the all-important low end thump.

Sonos Entertainment Set with Beam: was $928 now $742 at Sonos

Fancy 20% off a compact but powerful home theater setup for smaller rooms? The combination of the Sonos Sub Mini (usually $429) and Beam (Gen 2) soundbar (usually $499) is an excellent one, and it's a great way to dip your toe into the waters of Sonos home theater: both devices punch way above their size to deliver spectacular sound.

Best Sonos October sale deals in the UK

Sonos One SL: was £179 now £134 at Sonos

With £45 (25%) off the usual selling price this is an excellent time to get yourself a One SL, or better still a pair: this is the version of the Sonos One without voice assistants, but you can still stream audio from your phone – and why pay for a voice assistant if you don't need one? As you'd expect, this speaker sounds great solo, paired or as part of a home cinema setup with a Sonos Arc or Beam.

Sonos Move: was £399 now £299 at Sonos

Sonos's premium portable speaker is also rather pricey, so £100 off is a very welcome discount. With both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on board the Move is very flexible and capable of delivering high-quality audio via your wireless network, and its IP56 rating means it's also capable of handling the joys of British weather when you take it outside. It's a hefty thing – it's more transportable than portable – but that means it's also a heavyweight performer. This is Sonos' original Move – the Move 2 is now out, and costs about 50% more than this deal…

Sonos Premium Entertainment Set with Arc: was £1,698 now £1,348 at Sonos

Save an impressive £350 on this home cinema bundle: that's 20% off. The bundle consists of Sonos's premium soundbar, the Sonos Arc, and the Gen 3 Sonos Sub for the low-end. Together they're usually just under £1,700, so this is a serious saving on some of Sonos's most premium products.

Sonos' bundles definitely aren't cheap – that's why we recommend the likes of Samsung HW-Q990C or Samsung HW-Q800C as being preferable for most people – but the performance can't be argued with, so if you've got the budget and want the excellent fidelity of Sonos, these deals look strong.

The Sonos One SL in the UK is really the stand-out here, though – Sonos isn't making these speakers any more, and while we don't know how many are left, that price really is a bargain for the audio quality.