Like September (or 'Techtember', as I like to call it), October is going to be another massive month for portable audio and hi-fi — and Amazon's kicking things off with its huge 'Big Deal Days' savings across two days. That seems like a mouthful though, so can I just call it Techtober instead? (Needs work. And I may need a holiday).

Amazon's October Prime Day — aka the Prime Day Big Deal Days (which I'm going to abbreviate to APDBDD) — isn't actually here for another day, at the time of writing. Someone on payroll clearly didn't get the memo though, because the company's already discounted plenty.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

So what's being fabulously slashed in price within the hi-fi and audio space? To clarify, we're a day before the Big Deal Days event starts proper, but when has that ever seemed to bother the huge online retailer? The short answer to my first question is: the 12 products listed below, all with handy links to buy. The short answer to the second question is: never.

On to the deals! I'm kicking off with not one but two discounted Sony flagship headphones. My pick here? If you don't absolutely need your headphones to fold up small to slip into a little backpack, I'd save the case and go for the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5, now just £192 (was £279) at Amazon.

Earbuds more your thing? Although the excellent JLab Go Pop ANC buds in this list look like they're only discounted by £5, Amazon's running an extra-special 'buy any 2 for £40' sale on them — which is both a stonking saving on their £29.99 regular RRP and the perfect solution for stocking fillers or Secret Santa presents (you'll always get roped into at least one!) in the run up to gift-giving season.

Now, bigger stuff. You can't go wrong with anything here, but if you need a Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Charge 6 is an absolute belter of a five-star product. Something for the desk? Anker's trusty Soundcore 2 is an Amazon best-seller for a reason.

There are two lovely and affordable turntables in this list too. For me, the Audio-Technica AT-LP60xBT edges it. Yes, it's a slightly older launch than the Sony (2019 versus 2025) but vinyl doesn't evolve at the alarming rate wireless audio does. Also, it looks stunning, and you can't argue with a turntable that launched at £179, now down to just £118…

The only early Prime Day hi-fi and AV deals you need to see

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