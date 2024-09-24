The all-new AirPods 4 get a rare price cut ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day sale

Amazon's October Prime Day sale is exactly two weeks away, and the retailer is giving us an early treat with a rare price cut on Apple's all-new AirPods 4. These earbuds were just released last week but Amazon already has them on sale with a nice little saving.



The AirPods 4 without Active Noise cancellation are on sale for $119 (originally $129), and the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation are on sale for $169 (originally $179).

The AirPods 4 were unveiled at Apple's September event and shipped last week. They are available in two models: one with Active Noise Cancellation and one without. Our early Apple AirPods 4 review found the earbuds feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. The AirPods 4 also come with a case that delivers 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Today's best AirPods deal

Apple AirPods 4 (without active noise cancellation): was $129 now $119 at Amazon

Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119 - the lowest price you can find. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.



While the $10 discount might not seem like much, price cuts on brand-new Apple devices are rare, and I doubt you'll see a better AirPods 4 deals at the official October Amazon Prime Day sale. I've listed more of today's best AirPods deals below, including the AirPods 2, the AirPods Pro 2, and Apple's AirPods Max.

More of today's best AirPods deals

Apple AirPods 2 (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Amazon

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $89. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. We don't know how long Amazon will keep the AirPods 2 in stock, so you should grab them now before it's too late.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for Apple's best-sounding earbuds with excellent noise-cancelation technology, the AirPods Pro 2 is your best option. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between Apple devices, and an unlosable case. Today's price is the best deal you can find right now.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 at Amazon

Amazon also has Apple's over-ear headphones, the pricey AirPods Max, on sale for $449. For this price, you get a pair of exquisite-sounding headphones that deliver some of the best noise cancellation and spatial audio in the business, along with all the usual AirPods advantages.

