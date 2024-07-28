How to connect AirPods to a PS4

Looking to connect your AirPods to your PlayStation 4 for easy wireless sound? Well, it's not gonna be as easy as you might hope – while your PS4 does have Bluetooth connectivity, it doesn’t work with audio, so won't work with the best wireless earbuds without some effort.

There is a workaround though, so we’re on hand to tell you exactly how to connect AirPods (though these tips will apply to other earbuds as well) to PS4, and how to solve a few irritants along the way. After all, if you own some of the best AirPods, we don’t blame you for wanting to use them while playing a game too!

These tips apply to all AirPods, so that includes the AirPods 3, along with the latest AirPods Pro 2 and even the older AirPods 2nd gen. Here’s how to get everything co-existing nicely.

Steps for how to connect AirPods to PS4

Buy a Bluetooth adapter that supports audio

Pair your AirPods with this adapter

Set up your audio devices on the PS4

Step by step guide

Buy a Bluetooth adaptor (Image: © Future) The PlayStation 4 doesn’t support Bluetooth audio out of the box and yes, that’s annoying. You’ll need to go buy a Bluetooth adaptor which supports audio. Some are plugged in via USB while others go through the headphone jack. As long as it supports Bluetooth audio, you’re all good. This option from UGREEN costs under $10 at Amazon US, or is under £10 at Amazon UK.

Pair your AirPods with your PS4 (Image: © Future) Once you have an adapter, it’s time to pair. Pairing is as simple as most other devices. Open your AirPods case and press and hold the syncing button to put the case into syncing mode. Go to Settings > Devices > Bluetooth Devices to complete the pairing process when AirPods appear on the list of devices.

Set up the audio (Image: © Future) Once you’ve connected, it’s time to make sure that the PS4 selects your AirPods for audio. Go to Settings > Sound > Audio Devices then change the Output Device to Head and All Audio. You can do this with any Bluetooth audio device – not just AirPods – so that’s pretty handy.

How to connect AirPods to PS4 FAQ

Can I use my AirPods to chat to others? Nope! Sure, the AirPods have a microphone which you can use for phone calls with your phone and many other devices, but you can’t use the mic to talk to other gamers when paired to your PS4. It’s down to how audio is sent between the two devices but it’s obviously quite irritating. Get one of the best PS4 headsets if this is your priority.

Is the audio quality the same as listening to music? Not exactly. AirPods connected to your PS4 tend to have a brief moment of lag. It’s not the end of the world with some games but it does mean you don’t get the best out of your AirPods or your console. If you’re passionate about audio, don’t consider this to be a permanent solution.

Do I have to buy a Bluetooth adapter? If you want to hear audio via your AirPods when playing on your PS4 without buying anything, there is a workaround of sorts. You can play a game on your phone via Remote Play but that does mean viewing a tiny screen and dealing with some latency issues. Just buy the adapter or use a different headset.

How to connect AirPods to PS4: Final Thoughts

As you can see, it's possible to connect your AirPods to your PS4 but there are better options out there. You only really want to use this method if you simply can't do anything else. Most people would be better off using one of the best wired gaming headsets or one of the best PS4 headsets. If you need to learn a bit more about the pros and cons, we have a look at wired vs wireless gaming headsets with a further breakdown on the differences between gaming headsets and gaming earbuds.

