Attention book lovers: get three months of Audible for just £9 ahead of Black Friday

While the yearly Black Friday deals are typically known for discounts on big-ticket items like TVs and laptops, it's also a fantastic time to pick up cheap stocking fillers.

Over at Amazon, for example, you can currently get a whole three months of the excellent audiobook streaming service Audible for just £2.99 per month - a massive saving of £15 overall versus the usual £7.99 subscription fee.

It's not some cut-down version of a subscription, either. You get full access to the Audible Plus catalogue of over 11,000 books and podcasts, and, crucially, one free book token per month. That means that even if you decide to cancel your sub after three months, you still have three free books in your library to keep forever.

If you want to go down that route, however, remember to cancel your subscription before the promotion runs out as Audible will automatically enrol you onto the standard £7.99 monthly charge. Either way, you still get those goodies at Audible, as well as access to members-only book deals that will (hopefully) crop up this Black Friday.

Audible UK Black Friday deal

Audible UK: three months for £7.99 £2.99 per month

Save £15 on your first three months of Audible with this early Black Friday deal from Amazon. Available for a limited time only, this promotion gets you a full Audible membership for well under half price. It also includes three free books (that are yours to keep forever) and unlimited streaming of the Plus catalogue. Note that this early Black Friday Audible deal is only eligible for new customers (those on a free trial are also excluded).

What's included with an Audible subscription?

One book credit per month

Unlimited streaming of the Plus catalogue

Access to members-only deals

Audible has been steadily ramping up its service over the past few years to offer an incredibly comprehensive streaming platform for all types of listeners. While most known for its huge library of audiobooks of all genres, it's also increasingly a destination for a wide range of podcasts.

Arguably, the crown jewel in the Audible Plus library is the service's Audible Original titles, which are exclusive to the platform and include both podcasts and audiobooks. A couple of highlights here include adaptations of The Little Mermaid and Oliver Twist, as well as a podcast from none other than Alan Partridge.

If that wasn't enough to sell it for you, then you can read more about Audible over at our Audible price and membership guide. You can also read about the Audible free trial if you're not ready to commit to a full membership (note that you can't get this deal and a free trial as well, however).