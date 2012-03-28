The Toshiba AT200 is a good looking and competitive tablet, but it fails to offer anything above the generic Android experience.

The Toshiba AT200 (originally known as the Toshiba Excite) flaunts itself as the world's thinnest tablet, and it's the follow up to the Toshiba AT100, which scored 3/5 in our review back in August of last year.

We first saw the AT200 all the way back in September at IFA 2011 in Germany and it has taken a long 6 months for it to reach the UK.

In the UK the Toshiba AT200 is exclusively available now at Carphone Warehouse. It comes in two models; 16GB and 32GB which are priced at £399 (about $630) and £449 (about $710) respectively.

This puts the AT200 in direct competition with the likes of the new iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 and the cheaper Sony Tablet S.

As the world's thinnest tablet, prepared to be impressed – the AT200 is a mere 7.7mm in depth. Compare that with the 8.6mm Galaxy Tab 10.1 and 9.4mm new iPad and you've got yourself one seriously slim piece of tech.

And the fun doesn't stop there; the AT200 is also lightweight, tipping the scales at 535g – over 100g lighter than the new iPad, 60g lighter than the Tablet S and 30g lighter than the Galaxy Tab 10.1.

The brushed metal back and sides gives the AT200 a sturdy and professional feel, without feeling cumbersome in the hand, thanks to its 256 x 176 x 7.7 mm dimensions.

The AT200 comes running Android Honeycomb 3.2, but it will receive an update to Ice Cream Sandwich in the near future – although the exact date for the upgrade is still unclear.

Honeycomb is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor and 1GB of RAM which keeps everything ticking over nicely.

On the front you get a 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800 TFT display and a 2MP camera above it, perfect for video calls.

Round the back there's a 5MP camera which is capable of capturing full HD (1080p) video and we were also pleased to find a single LED flash included as well.

Connectivity wise the AT200 offers a surprising array of options for a tablet with micro SD, USB and HDMI ports along with a 3.5mm headphone jack down the left hand side.

Inside there is Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS and Bluetooth 2.1, but the AT200 does not offer a SIM port for a 3G connection.

On the base of the AT200 is a 30 pin connector used for charging and on the right is the power/lock key, volume rocker switch and a multi-function slider.