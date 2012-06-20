Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7 review

Samsung seems to be going through a bit of an identity crisis in the tablet market, with multiple devices at multiple sizes and price points. As a result, it's not clear where some of the offerings are supposed to sit. Is the Galaxy Tab 7.7 meant to replace a larger tablet? Is it meant to replace your phone? Samsung says the device can fit easily in a coat pocket, but we found it too bulky for that.

Samsung is no stranger to the sub 10-inch tablet category, having debuted the 7-inch Galaxy Tab and the Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 in the past. But where those tablets are more budget-minded, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7-inch tablet is beefier and, as a result, more expensive.

With the Kindle Fire filling the gap for many cost-conscious Android buyers, and the 10-inch tablets still in the price range of iPad and beyond, there's a nice middle ground tucked right between those two. Samsung itself already boasts several entries in the burgeoning tablet market, but is the Galaxy Tab 7.7 the tablet that will fill the gap?

Decisions like this usually come down to the Benjamins, so it's important to know what you're paying for. A two-year contract version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7 will set you back $449, while a no-contract version runs a steep $699.

With prices like that, you might consider upgrading to a larger tablet with many of the same features, like Samsung's own Galaxy Tab 10.0 ($429.99 contract / $699.99 without) or even the new iPad ($629.99) which boasts a better display than the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7s.

But you're probably reading this to decide if you can stay outside the Apple Zone of Influence. So let's dive under the hood and see what the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7 has to offer.