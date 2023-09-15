iPhone 15 pre-orders: should you buy from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone or outright?

iPhone 15 pre-orders are now live, but there’s not much time for you to take advantage of the pre-order offers – you’ve only got one week. The pre-order period is on now until the iPhone 15 release date on September 22, and from there it will start shipping and also become available in stores.

On this page, we’re running you through the iPhone 15 pre-order deals from Vodafone, Optus and Telstra, as well as what the outright retailers have got on the table. We’ve also selected our pick for the best iPhone 15 plan, and we’ve got a rundown of what’s new and exciting with the iPhone 15.

Along with this device, Apple has also revealed the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which are also available to pre-order up until September 22. We’ve got separate pre-order pages for each device, so if that’s what you’re after you can easily jump to them below:

Best iPhone 15 pre-order offers

Vodafone | trade-in and get up to AU$1,500 in credit + double data Vodafone is offering up to AU$1,500 of total trade-in credit when you hand in an older phone, but note that you must stay connected to your chosen Vodafone plan for 12, 24 or 36 months. To get that AU$1,500 trade-in value, you’d need to hand in an iPhone 14 Pro Max (1TB) in good working order. Vodafone is also offering double data across all its mobile plans when you pre-order the iPhone 15.

Optus | trade-in an eligible phone and receive a digital gift card worth up to AU$1,200 The trade-in deals continue at Optus, with the telco offering a digital gift card when you hand in an older phone for the iPhone 15. The value of the gift card depends on the trade-in value of your device, but Optus says it can be worth up to AU$1,200.

Telstra | trade-in and get up to AU$1,250 in credit Telstra has got a trade-in deal of its own, giving you up to AU$1,250 in credit when you trade in an eligible device for the new iPhone 15. The amount you get for the trade-in will depend on what model phone you’ve got and the condition that it’s in, but any trade-in gets you a bonus credit of AU$350 right off the bat.

Amazon | outright from AU$1,499 There aren’t any iPhone 15 pre-order offers from Amazon this year. That means there’s no real benefit to pre-ordering the device from Amazon, except maybe that you’ll get access to fast and free shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member. If you’re not a member, you can sign up and get a 30-day free trial.

Kogan | AU$50 off for Kogan First members Kogan is offering an outright discount of AU$50 on the iPhone 15 for its Kogan First members. If you’re not a member and you haven’t signed up previously, you can trial a Kogan First membership free for 14 days to take advantage of the offer. Note that after the 14-day free trial, a Kogan First membership costs AU$99 a year.

Apple | trade-in and get up to AU$1,255 in credit towards your iPhone 15 Apple is offering anywhere between AU$50 to AU$1,255 in credit towards your new iPhone when you trade in an older device, though unfortunately Apple only accepts other iPhones for trade-in. You’ll keep your trade-in device until you receive your new iPhone, and once you’ve received it, you’ll get instructions on how to drop your older device off. After it’s been received and assessed by Apple, a credit will be applied to your original payment method.

Best iPhone 15 plan: our pick

Vodafone is the most affordable option out of the three major telcos, so this 24-month plan is our pick for the best iPhone 15 plan available.

Compare iPhone 15 telco plans

If you’re curious what’s available from all the major carriers, here’s a look at what you’ll be paying each month for the iPhone 15 with 128GB of storage on a 24-month contract. Note that any trade-in offers aren’t applied here.

What are the new features for the iPhone 15?

There have been quite a few upgrades to the iPhone 15, but the one you’ll likely notice first is the introduction of Dynamic Island to the standard iPhone. The 6.1-inch OLED display no longer shows the notch which houses the front camera, instead its space is a reimagined notification centre, shaped like a pill. It allows you to view all kinds of activities and alerts, such as flight information, Spotify, sports scores and more.

The main sensor on the back of the camera has made a significant jump, going from just 12MP on the iPhone 14 to now 48MP on the iPhone 15. Apple is promising the improved 48MP sensor will get you better photos in low light and while zooming in, though the ultra-wide camera on the rear is still the same as previous with a 12MP sensor.

The iPhone 15 has also done away with Apple’s Lightning connector – it now charges via USB-C just like Samsung Galaxys, Google Pixels and plenty of other tech you likely already have at home.

Inside the iPhone 15 is the A16 Bionic chipset, which is the same processor that was inside last year’s iPhone 14 Pro. In our short hands-on time with it, we can say that the iPhone 15 feels just as powerful as the iPhone 14 Pro, so it should be well-equipped for demanding tasks such as gaming, while still offering good battery efficiency.

The iPhone 15 has five colours to choose from, including black and pastel shades of pink, yellow, green and blue, with colour-infused glass backs. Prices start at AU$1,499 for the model with 128GB of storage, while you’ll pay AU$1,699 for the 256GB version or AU$2,049 for the 512GB model.