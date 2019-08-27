WoW Classic server queues: the busiest servers, from Whitemane to Herod

You were warned: World of Warcraft Classic has launched, and with it comes the sort of server queue wait times that, frankly, haven't been seen since World of Warcraft (and the MMORPG genre as a whole) was at the height of its popularity.

In some ways it's fitting – a historically accurate glimpse at what it was like to play World of Warcraft at its most popular, warts and all, including the long wait times you'd experience when Blizzard lifted the lid on something new. Some players looking to go back and re-experience vanilla WoW are having to wait up to three hours in order to enter the realm of their choice, with players estimated to number more than 2 million looking to get online at once.

In the most extreme (and, to be fair to Blizzard, likely buggy) cases, some players are looking at wait times of more than 11 hours. As you'd imagine, it's got some fans of the game very rankled:

A post from developer Blizzard's World of Warcraft Classic forums. (Image credit: Blizzard)

So, what do you do if you want to quickly get levelling in WoW Classic? Below you'll find a quick guide to what servers are experiencing the most strain at the moment, and which you'll be able to jump into straight away.

WoW Classic server queues: high wait times

Note that we're still getting data on EU servers – we'll update this piece when we've got a clearer picture of where to head for an instant-start in WoW Classic.

Picking a server, especially on WoW Classic, is a delicate art – you want it busy enough to feel alive (and one that your friends are on, as there's no transferring if you want to team up later), but not so busy as to be a chore to enter. A server that's too busy could lead to problems with quests as you queue in-game to find spawning monsters and quest-specific items.

So consider steering clear of the over-populated ones for the time being. Listed below are the insanely-popular servers, according to the excellent Wowhead.com, listed by server name, number of players queues, and Blizzard's estimated wait time:

Whitemane (17,238 / 744 mins)

Fairbanks (9,919 / 348 mins)

Faerlina (16,233 / 270 mins)

Stalagg (11,987 / 194 mins)

Skeram (8,086 / 159 mins)

Herod (13,461 / 130 mins)

Bigglesworth (5,844 / 124 mins)

Blaumeux (4,790 / 105 mins)

Incendius (4,380 / 79 mins)

Thalnos (5,030 / 32 mins)

All other servers should either have a) a more palatable wait time, while still having a decent server population, or b) have no wait time at all, with very low player counts.

WoW Classic server queues: low wait times

If you're looking for a server where you can get playing straight away, check out these servers below, where there's currently no wait time at all. Remember, of course, that World of Warcraft is best played with pals, so make sure you've got a crew with you before venturing out into the more desolate servers, as you may struggle to finish some of the group-based activities otherwise.

The following servers, at the time of writing, have zero players in their queues and zero minutes wait time :

Bloodsail Buccaneers

Deviate Delight

Kirtonos

Kromcrush

Kurinnaxx

Mankrik

Myzrael

Old Blanchy

Rattlegore

Smolderweb

Sulfuras

Westfall

As the launch period settles, Blizzard adds more servers, and (inevitably) players drop off as the rose-tinted glasses fall off and they start to realise just quite so hard WoW Classic was (or should that be is?), these numbers will start to look a bit more sensible. But if you're desperate to get playing straight away, those tips above should help you get out and into Azeroth far more quickly.