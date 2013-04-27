This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

This week we've got our full and final review of the Samsung Galaxy S4 as well as the bow of another smartphone at a slightly cheaper price point - the Nokia Lumia 720.

We've also taken a look at the rejigged and now final Jawbone Up fitness band as well as the excellent Samsung NX300 compact system camera.

Enjoy our reviews and, as ever, tell us below if you think we should be reviewing something we haven't.

Samsung Galaxy S4 review

The Samsung Galaxy S4 is the most hotly anticipated smartphone ever from the Korean brand, and with a glut of top end features, it's the most powerful and desirable device Samsung has created yet.

One of the most impressive things about the phone is the fact the size hasn't changed from its predecessor - the Galaxy S4 comes in at 136.6 x 69.8 x 7.9 mm, meaning there's no extra heft to try and work with in your palm.

However, despite this fact, the screen on the S4 has been increased once more, to a whopping 5-inch display with Full HD resolution. This means the same amount of pixels you'd have seen on a TV that cost well over £1000 four years ago is now riding around in your pocket.

Samsung NX300 review

There's lots of action right now in the compact system camera (CSC)segment, which pairs compact camera bodies with interchangeable lenses for a DSLR-like experience without the internal mirror or associated bulk. It's an area where Samsung has been making steady headway with an expanding range of lenses that now includes a new 45mm prime lens for shooting 3D stills and movies. It works exclusively with the latest arrival - the faux leather-clad Samsung NX300.

Jawbone Up review

At its core, the Jawbone Up is a pedometer, but with pretensions of being much more. Within its "medical grade" rubber casing, the Up houses a number of motion sensors and shares the information it collects with a smartphone app for iPhones and Android. Beyond counting your steps, Jawbone believes the Up is capable of monitoring your sleep as well. Using proprietary algorythms, the wristband and its software tell you how well you slept based on how you moved, sensing a difference between light and deep sleep and acknowledging when you wake up.

