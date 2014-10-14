What's on our (tech)radar?

As tech experts here at TechRadar, we're always striving to bring you the best technology reviews and news every single day. So you may be wondering, what gadgets and apps would a tech expert use?

Because we have a variety of editors and contributors at TechRadar, what might work for me won't for someone else. For example, I'm also a professional wedding photographer and the cameras I use might not be the best choice for someone else on the team.

For this reason, we're going to keep this as an ongoing series for each member of the TechRadar team. We'll tell you about the gadgets and apps we can't live without, and maybe one gadget or app that we wish existed. Feel free to chime in with your own personal tech, or if you share any of the same gadgets and apps that we use, let us know!

Let's get started.

What are your must-have gadgets?

iPhone 6

Being the mobile device editor at TechRadar, everyone always asks what phone I use, and right now it's the iPhone 6. Although iOS 8 isn't as customizable as Android, I do appreciate its ecosystem and consistency. It also has a great camera, and as a photographer I'm always taking pictures.

HTC One M8

As the phones guy on the team, I'm always using multiple devices. I'm always bouncing between Android devices, but I've decided to stick with the HTC One M8 because of its design and build quality. The LG G3 is also good, but it would lag more than I'd like and the software on the Galaxy S5 isn't really my taste.

Nikon D750

The Nikon D750 is the latest and greatest DSLR. It has a 51-point autofocus system, astounding low light capabilities and it's very slim and lightweight as far as DSLRs go. It also has a tilting display and Wi-Fi, but in the two or three weeks since it's been out I've yet to use those features on a professional shoot.

Fujifilm X100S

When I'm not shooting weddings, I'm doing street photography or just taking photos of my friends with the Fujifilm X100S. I love the X100S for its incredibly silent leaf shutter, compact size and great image quality from its APS-C sized sensor. Battery life could be better so I don't have to carry three batteries with me all the time.

Jawbone Up24

I wanted a fitness tracker that could track my daily activity and my sleep. I asked our wearables expert Matt Swider what his pick would be, and he recommended the Up24. I've had it for about seven months now and I love it. It notifies me when I've been idle too long by buzzing, and it also buzzes me awake when I have the alarm set.

Mophie PowerStation Duo

I travel quite a bit for conferences and weddings and photoshoots. Since I'm quite the power user with my phones, battery life takes a pretty big hit. The PowerStation Duo is great because it can charge my iPhone and HTC One M8 at the same time.

Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB

This is a great bang-for-your-buck external hard drive, and I have several of them. These are my hard drives of choice for backing up all my wedding photos. They're small, easy to store and are very portable, and they're reliable, too.