Jury in Oracle-Google trial reach partial verdict favoring Oracle

The question that hung them up? Do Java APIs in the Android OS constitute fair use

Despite being given extra time to deliberate over the weekend, the jury has officially returned a partial verdict, unable to agree on one of the four questions being asked of them.

The jury has ruled in favor of Oracle in the copyright portion of the case, determining that Google did indeed infringe on Oracle's Java copyrights.

The question that hung them up, though, is whether Google's implementation of the Java APIs in their Android OS constitutes fair use.

Google has called for a mistrial, though the jury's deadlock could compromise Oracle's ability to claim damages despite Google's infringement even if the case continues as is.

"We appreciate the jury's efforts, and know that fair use and infringement are two sides of the same coin," Google said in a published report.

"The core issue is whether the APIs here are copyrightable, and that's for the court to decide. We expect to prevail on this issue and Oracle's other claims."

Google's attorney's will make their case for the mistrial on Tuesday and Thursday, so expect another update later this week.

Via CNET