Google boss backs Barack Obama

The CEO of search giant Google, Eric Schmidt, has given Barack Obama his support in the upcoming US Election that is set to take place 4 November.

On Tuesday, Schmidt is to join Obama in a panel discussion about the economy.

Google's big-wig has also been working with Obama in an unofficial capacity, aiding the Democrat contender in matters of technology and energy.

Google stays neutral

This is the latest in a long line of high-profile endorsements for Obama, with Colin Powell recently saying he was backing the Democrat.

From a technological point of view, John McCain has been backed from ex eBay CEO Meg Whitman and former Hewlett Packard CEO Carly Fiorina.

Speaking about his political leanings to Journal magazine, Schmidt said: "I'm doing this personally…Google is officially neutral."