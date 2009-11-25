Apple overtakes Google as UK 'thought leader'

Apple has pipped Google to the post of the UK's top 'Business Thought Leader' for the first time, in a list which is dominated by technology brands.

The accolade comes from a survey of 1,000 people – named the Thought Leadership Survey – which looked into the business habits of the biggest brands to come up with those who are, er, the most thoughtful.

Tech dominance

In third place was Microsoft, who have had a barn-storming second half of the year with the launch of Windows 7. This is the same position the software company held last year, but this time it has to share the slot with e-tailer Amazon.

Facebook and Twitter also creep in at numbers 8 and 10 respectively, bringing a nice social-networking slant to the survey.

The other businesses on the list include Marks & Spencer's (proving that this just isn't any list) and GlaxoSmithKline.

To come up with the list, there were six lessons that the companies had to adhere to, including being distinctive, credible and competitive.

The whole list is below:

Apple

Google

(tie) Microsoft

(tie) Amazon

(tie) GlaxoSmithKline

(tie) Co-operative Group

(tie) Marks & Spencer

Facebook

Virgin Group

Twitter

Via The Register