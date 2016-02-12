Aldi's latest tech product is a 3D printer

We all know that 3D printers are totally awesome (well, everyone but Kanye West), but it's safe to say that one of their major downsides is that they're usually prohibitively expensive.

Thankfully, Aldi will be selling an affordable limited edition 3D printer as part of next week's Special Buys range.

Dubbed the Cocoon 3D Printer, Aldi's product will go on sale when doors open on Wednesday February 17, with a price tag of $499.

Give us the specs

The Cocoon 3D Printer can create physical objects from a variety of filaments, including PLA, ABS, wood, flexible PLA and PVA.

It's designed to work with common 3D model files, which you can connect to via Micro SD and USB, and has a decently-sized print area of 200x200x180mm.

The package also includes a 10m PLA Filament, a 2GB Micro SD Card and the open-source CURA 3D printing slicing software.

But wait, there's more!

Aldi will also be selling products to accompany the 3D printer, including the Cocoon 3D pen ($79.99), which allows you to create your own 3D models to print out, and 1kg spools of Cocoon 3D filament ($34.99), available in black, blue, green and grey.

As always, we suggest arriving early, as people tend to line up for tech products at Aldi stores. Then again, sometimes they're just lining up for cheese and nuts.

You can get an idea of the stuff it can print by visiting the Cocoon Create website.