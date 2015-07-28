How 3D printers work

In 2005, long before Raspberry Pi, a couple of Italian engineering lecturers came up with the idea of creating a small computer board that was cheap and easy to use, allowing anyone to mate digital computing with real-world components like motors, sensors, lights and switches. It's called 'Arduino', it's taken the world by storm and it's based on a microcontroller technology created back in 1997.

You no doubt know about 'microprocessors' that power your PC, phone or tablet – but a microcontroller is different. Whereas a microprocessor needs a mountain of extra components to handle memory and storage and talking to the outside world, microcontrollers have small amounts of all that built right into the chip.

What's more, using clever technology called 'analog-to-digital conversion', they can listen to the outside world as well. They're used in a myriad of single-function or 'embedded' applications, including drones, as we saw from last month.

The vast majority of consumer-grade 3D printers have an Arduino Mega-class microcontroller at their heart and you'll find Arduino Mega board clones on eBay that are relatively cheap.