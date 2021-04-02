The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch — Everything you need to know

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is coming to the Nintendo Switch. First revealed at a Nintendo Direct earlier in the year, this HD port is mostly unchanged from the original Wii release, but there are a few key improvements in the version coming to Nintendo's newest console.

While the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild doesn't currently have a release date, anyone looking for an older Zelda experience should be happy when Skyward Sword hits Nintendo's latest platform later in the year.

Regardless of whether or not you played the original game or this is your first time going into this interesting entry in the Zelda franchise, we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD — What to expect

You can check out the official announcement trailer for the game below, which was revealed in February 2021.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is a port but it is being improved. The original game, which was released for the Wii back in November 2011, made heavy use of the Wii Remote Plus and Nunchuk accessory for motion controls.

Meanwhile, Skyward Sword HD supports two control schemes. One version uses the Joy-Cons to replicate the motion controls, while the alternative control setup maps the sword to the right analog stick, forgoing motion controls.

The latter isn't just handy for anyone who doesn't want to flail around with their Joy Cons - it's essential for playing on the Switch Lite, which can't detach its controllers.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

While this isn't exactly a remaster, the graphics do seem to run at a higher resolution. The game also now runs at 60 FPS, providing much smoother gameplay overall. Given they're still running on the Switch hardware, though, don't expect too much of a graphical improvement.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is currently set to release for the Nintendo Switch on July 16, 2021, and will be priced at $60 / £49 / AU$68.

Players can also pick up Skyward Sword-styled Zelda-themed Joy Cons, which are themed and colored after the series' mainstay Master Sword and Hylian Shield in the right and left controllers, respectively. They're slated to come out on the same day as Skyward Sword HD for the Switch, and will be priced at $79 / £69 / AU$119.