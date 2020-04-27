The Last of Us 2 spoilers have leaked online – here's how to avoid them (and why you shouldn't share them)

Don't worry, this article contains no spoilers for The Last of Us 2.

Huge spoilers for The Last of Us 2 have leaked online, revealing key story details about Naughty Dog's highly-anticipated sequel.

These spoilers are rumored to have been leaked by a former Naughty Dog employee who allegedly posted a video containing the spoilers on YouTube after a payment dispute with the developer went awry. However, it's worth noting that this hasn't been confirmed.

The spoilers pretty much reveal the game's entire plot, including a level list and cutscene footage. But, we're not going to share any of the details here, instead we're going to advise you on how to avoid The Last of Us 2 spoilers - and why you shouldn't be reading them in the first place.

New games 2020: the biggest games coming to console and PC

Best PS4 games: the most essential PlayStation 4 releases

PS5 games: all the games rumored and confirmed for the PlayStation 5

Why you shouldn't share spoilers

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

We're all hungry for information on The Last of Us 2, but we strongly advise not to share the spoilers that have emerged.

For one thing, you may want to know the ins and outs of the game's story but others may not - its not fair to take their first-hand experience of the game away from them. Many players want to go into The Last of Us 2 with their eyes closed, experiencing the story and characters as Naughty Dog intended, including all the twists and turns. After all, we've been waiting for this sequel for years. So, if you're going to read them, then go ahead but don't push spoilers in the face of others.

Secondly, spoilers with this level of detail are a kick-in-the-face to the teams that worked on the game. Naughty Dog employees have worked tirelessly on The Last of Us 2, with reports of crunch, to bring fans this game experience - so players can enjoy the game the way the developer intended.

Then there's the legal risk. If these spoilers did come from someone inside Naughty Dog who broke an NDA, sharing the information on social media could put you at a legal risk. Although there is no risk to people in reading these leaks, readers should take care to not re-publish them. Spoilers for a game as big as The Last Of Us 2 often spread quickly on social media, so people must avoid indulging in this by sharing posts or articles because this could be classed as copyright infringement.

How to avoid The Last of Us 2 spoilers on social media

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

If, like us, you want to avoid The Last of Us 2 spoilers on social media then here are some steps you can take to try and reduce the risk of stumbling on any.

Twitter

The best way to avoid spoilers on Twitter is to mute words. Although it's worth noting that nothing is full-proof, muting words should greatly reduce the risk of stumbling on any The Last of Us 2 spoilers.

Here's the steps to take to mute The Last of Us 2 spoilers:

Open Twitter

On desktop, select the three dots at the bottom left of your screen and click 'Settings and Privacy'

On mobile, click on your face on the top left-hand corner, then select 'Settings and Privacy' from the menu that appears on the left

Select 'Notifications' then 'Muted', followed by 'Muted Words'

On desktop, a small plus sign should be visible on the top right-hand side of the screen - click that to add muted words

On mobile, an 'Add' button should appear at the bottom right-hand side of the screen - click that to add muted words

This then brings you to a screen that allows you to type in words or phrases you want muted

You're going to want to mute phrases like "The Last of Us 2", "The Last of Us: Part 2", "Naughty Dog", The Last of Us spoilers", "Spoilers" and anything else related to the game you can think of

In the 'Mute From' section, we advise muting these word 'From Anyone', from your 'Home Timeline' and from 'Notifications' - to be extra safe.

Under 'Duration', we would say to mute these words for '7 days' as the spoilers should be less rampant by then but you're not muting The Last of Us 2 news forever

Facebook

You can now mute words from your timeline on Facebook too but his will only mute certain words in comments, not in posts, it would seem.

Here's how to mute words on Facebook:

Go to 'Settings and Privacy' from the device you're using

Select 'Settings' then 'Timeline and Tagging'

Under 'Timeline' select 'Hide comments containing certain words from your timeline'

You can then add the words or phrases you would like muted from comments - hit 'add' after each one

Again, we advise muting phrases like "The Last of Us 2", "The Last of Us: Part 2", "Naughty Dog", The Last of Us spoilers", "Spoilers" and anything else related to the game you cant think of

When you're done, make sure to select 'Save Changes'

Outside of muting words in comments, we suggest 'snoozing' any pages you like or follow (or friends) that you think could post spoilers.

You can do this by clicking the dots beside someone's post, then select 'Snooze x for 30 days'.

If you want to be super safe then avoid social media for the next couple of days. In addition, we advise you avoid the likes of Reddit and Resetera too - just in case.