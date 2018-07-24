The best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus plans and prices in Australia

If you're looking to stretch that gorgeous Infinity Display even further than what the Samsung Galaxy S9 is already offering, then you'll be wanting to track down its bigger sibling, the Galaxy S9 Plus.
On this page, we've brought together the best plans, prices, and deals available on the plus-sized Android powerhouse so you don't have to trawl through the countless options yourself.
Of course, if you want the handset without the strings attached, you can purchase the Galaxy S9 Plus from Samsung directly.
Whether it's huge data you're after, or the cheapest possible plan to net you the S9 Plus, we've got you covered. We'll also list the plan that offers the best overall value, and if you're deadset on any carrier in particular, we've picked out the exemplar offerings from each of Australia's major networks.
The best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus plans
Best budget option – Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 64GB | 7GB data | Music streaming | $74 pm
With a limited offer on the Galaxy S9 range from Optus, it brings some serious data to an incredibly cheap plan. Grab yourself the 64GB Galaxy S9 Plus model with 7GB of data for only $74 a month, and you'll also get all the Optus extras like music streaming, National Geographic and Optus Sport. Total cost over 24 months is $1,776
Best overall value – Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB | 30GB data | $89 pm
Continuing the trend of crazy value Optus deals, this one's a doozy! You'll score 30GB of data, music streaming, Optus Sport and National Geographic alongside your 256GB Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus for only $89 a month. Total cost over 24 months is $2,136
Best big data option – Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB | 205GB data | Unlimited international calls and texts | $145 pm
The king of big data is back with its biggest offering: the mighty 205GB plan. Nab yourself the 256GB Galaxy S9 Plus along with 205GB of data, unlimited international calls and texts, unlimited roaming calls and texts, and 6GB of roaming data to boot. Total cost over 24 months is $3,480
Best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus plan by carrier
Best Telstra plan – Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 64GB | 30GB data | Unlimited international calls and text | $119 pm
Although Telstra isn't the most friendly towards top-notch deals on Android devices, this plan is the most well-balanced offering if you're keen on the network and deadset on a Galaxy S9 Plus. Alongside the healthy data and unlimited international calls and texts, you'll also get a free 24-month Foxtel Now Starter Pack subscription. If you find yourself going over your cap often, you can add an extra $10 per month to not be charged per GB of excess data, but instead be slowed down to 1.5Mbps once you've passed 30GB. Total cost over 24 months is $2,856
Best Vodafone plan – Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 256GB | Unlimted* data | 2,000 international minutes | $121.50 pm
Vodafone's latest unlimited plan means you'll get some pretty heavy-duty value for only $121.50 a month. Alongside the 256GB model Galaxy S9 Plus, you can also use up to 40GB of data before your speed is slowed to 1.5Mbps, and 2,000 of international minutes to selected countries. Total cost over 24 months is $2,916
