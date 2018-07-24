The best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus plans and prices in Australia

If you're looking to stretch that gorgeous Infinity Display even further than what the Samsung Galaxy S9 is already offering, then you'll be wanting to track down its bigger sibling, the Galaxy S9 Plus.

On this page, we've brought together the best plans, prices, and deals available on the plus-sized Android powerhouse so you don't have to trawl through the countless options yourself.

Of course, if you want the handset without the strings attached, you can purchase the Galaxy S9 Plus from Samsung directly .

Whether it's huge data you're after, or the cheapest possible plan to net you the S9 Plus, we've got you covered. We'll also list the plan that offers the best overall value, and if you're deadset on any carrier in particular, we've picked out the exemplar offerings from each of Australia's major networks.

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus plans

Plans Unlocked Showing 6 of 62 deals ? Sort By Recommended Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (Lease 64GB) + All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 1 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: standard national and international SMS & MMS to selected countries 7GB data Data: 5GB + 2GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $64 /mth Min. total cost $1,536 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Available on selected handsets Learn More Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64GB) + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. $10 per extra 1GB. 2 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: standard national and international SMS & MMS to selected countries 7GB data Data: 5GB + 2GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $74 /mth Min. total cost $1,776 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Available on selected handsets Learn More Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (Lease 64GB) + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 3 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: Standard national SMS & MMS to standard Australian mobiles 3GB data Data: 2GB + 1GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $79 /mth Min. total cost $1,896 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Optional Mobile TV Streaming on selected apps for $5/mth (excl. subscription) Learn More Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (Lease 256GB) + All for personal use within Australia. Extra data $10 per extra 1GB 4 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: standard national and international SMS & MMS to selected countries 30GB data Data: 25GB + 5GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $79 /mth Min. total cost $1,896 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Available on selected handsets Learn More Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64GB) + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. $10 per extra 1GB. 5 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: standard national and international SMS & MMS to selected countries 30GB data Data: 25GB + 5GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $84 /mth Min. total cost $2,016 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Available on selected handsets Learn More Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (256GB) + Fair Go Policy applies. All for personal use within Australia. $10 per extra 1GB. 6 Unlimited calls Calls: standard national talk & text within Australia Unlimited texts Texts: standard national and international SMS & MMS to selected countries 7GB data Data: 5GB + 2GB bonus data for 24mths (online only) AUD $84 /mth Min. total cost $2,016 over 24 months View at Optus 24 months Optional Optus Sport & National Geographic app at no extra cost Optional Music Streaming on selected apps for $0/mth (excl. subscription) Available on selected handsets Learn More Load more deals

Best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus plan by carrier