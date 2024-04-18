Best Buy launches big-screen 4K TV sale - save up to $800 on Sony, LG and Samsung

Best Buy has launched a massive 4K TV sale featuring up to $800 off some of the most popular displays of the last few years. These huge price cuts follow the recent release of new Samsung, LG, and Sony models, making it a great time to pick up an older but still high-quality TV at a discount. I've searched the Best Buy TV sale and picked out 7 of the best deals I recommend.

Let's start with the LG C3 77-inch 4K OLED TV for $2,499.99 (was $2,699.99). This display still holds firmly in our best TV guide for its great performance and fantastic picture quality for TV shows, films, and gaming. While it has been slightly cheaper before, this is still a great price for a large OLED screen.

If you want a cheaper but still top-quality display, consider this Samsung QN90C 65-inch 4K QLED TV for $1,599.99 (it was $1,699.99). It's another of the best TVs you can buy right now, especially for sports, thanks to its high brightness levels and impressive ability to handle motion.

Those are just two of the many highlights from the latest Best Buy 4K TV sale. You can check out more of my recommendations below.

LG C3 77-inch 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6535930&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-77-class-c3-series-oled-evo-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6535930.p%3FskuId%3D6535930&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $2,699.99 now $2,499.99 at Best Buy

It's over a year old but the LG C3 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs in the world, and Best Buy has a strong saving on one of the largest 77-inch models. The feature-packed OLED TV boasts a brilliant picture with bright colours and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for the smoothest experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek and thin design, and an updated webOS experience. All of that for $2,500 is fantastic value for money for one of 2023's premium OLED displays.

Samsung QN90C 65-inch 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6533835&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-qn90c-neo-qled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6533835.p%3FskuId%3D6533835&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,699.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Samsung’s mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this small price cut in the latest Best Buy sale. As we found in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-qn90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung QN90C review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. All of that wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design makes for one of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/best-samsung-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best Samsung TVs you can buy right now.

Samsung Q60C 43-inch 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6537420&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-43-class-q60c-qled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6537420.p%3FskuId%3D6537420&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $529.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung Q60C is a great option for those who want a more budget-friendly QLED display. There are fewer features compared to some of the more premium models, but you still get a crisp and vibrant picture for a rock-bottom price. At 43 inches, it's good for a second room in the house - perhaps a bedroom or kitchen - without compromising on image quality.

Sony X80K 85-inch 4K LED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6501505&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-85-class-x80k-led-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6501505.p%3FskuId%3D6501505&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

This is a considerably older 4K TV from Sony but there's no denying that at 85 inches you get a whole lot of screen real-estate for the money. It's an LED display with backlighting so it won't offer the same level of contrast and brightness as an OLED or QLED TV, but with ultra-HD support, you still get great picture quality. It's one to buy if you aren't interested in all the fanciest TV tech and just want a huge good quality display for your everyday viewing that won't break the bank.

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6537363&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-cu7000-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6537363.p%3FskuId%3D6537363&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget display, Best Buy has this 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $399.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for $399.99. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Sony A75L 55-inch 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6559234&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-55-class-bravia-xr-a75l-oled-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6559234.p%3FskuId%3D6559234&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

This is a massive reduction on one of Sony's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/best-oled-tvs-our-pick-of-the-best-oled-televisions-you-can-buy-today" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best OLED TVs. Getting one of these larger high-end 4K displays for close to $1,000 is always a good deal as they don't often fall this low. It's an excellent price for an all-around TV that offers fantastic image quality with vibrant colors and deep blacks, while the XR processing tech ensures a clear picture and powerful sound. It's a great gaming TV, too, with 4K at 120fps support and VRR to give you the smoothest experience with minimal input lag.

Samsung Q80C 65-inch 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6537330&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-q80c-qled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6537330.p%3FskuId%3D6537330&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,299.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

As we've said countless times, we love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant picture quality, strong brightness and easy-to-use smart TV capabilities. We haven't put together a full <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/you-can-now-buy-samsungs-98-inch-qled-4k-tv-for-an-even-more-affordable-price" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung Q80C review but in our testing of the largest 98-inch model, we were impressed with its affordability – even as a premium QLED display. This is a smart buy if you're after a large set with superior brightness, contrast and thin bezels at a reasonable price for watching shows and movies.

If you want to browse more options you can find more of the latest TV deals hand-picked by TechRadar below.