Paramount Plus' Mayor of Kingstown season 3 trailer sees Jeremy Renner's crime boss comeback

Mayor of Kingstown, the explosive crime drama set in a city that sometimes resembles Hell on Earth, is one of the most brutal shows on TV – and judging by the newly released trailer for season three on Paramount Plus, it hasn't suddenly become Paradise. The trailer is action-packed and enormously exciting – and it's also nice to see Jeremy Renner looking good so soon after a real-life horrific snowmobile accident that left him fighting for his life.

If you're not already familiar with the show, it features Renner as Michigan crime boss Mike McLusky – and in season three he's up against a new face of the Russian mob who's set up shop in the city while a drug war rages inside and outside the city's prison walls. In this season, McLusky is under incredible pressure to end that war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his prison past appears and threatens all his efforts to stop the city from exploding.

Renner's back

The new series of Kingstown is Renner's acting comeback after his 2023 accident, an accident that broke 38 bones and required his ribcage to be rebuilt with metal. Renner also has metal plates in his face and titanium rods in one of his legs, causing him to joke to The Hollywood Reporter that he's "Titanium Man" now. That makes the new video all the more remarkable, because Renner looks as good as new.

Filming the show hasn't been easy, though. As Renner explained, "Doing television is quite arduous. It’s long hours and a lot of heavy lifting. So I’m just focusing on this right now, and will see how I come out at the end of it. Because my number one priority still is my recovery and strengthening and just getting better, internally and externally, every day."

While nothing has been discussed just yet, Renner says he's keen to return to the Marvel universe "whether it’s season two of Hawkeye the series, or something in the Marvel universe in cinema". "The answer is yes, if I get a phone call and they want to do it… if I'm welcome back, I'm always gonna say yeah."

Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown will stream on Paramount Plus from 2 June.

