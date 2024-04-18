Grab the Google Pixel 7a for just $349 at Amazon right now

While we wait for the Memorial Day deals coming in May, we're still keeping an eye out for some great sales, and our bargain-hunting radar just pinged with a great Google Pixel 7a deal. Right now you can get the Google Pixel 7a for $349 at Amazon, which is a healthy reduction of $150 off the original price. Do bear in mind that the color choices for this deal are limited to Charcoal and Sea (aka black and light blue respectively).

This is the lowest price we've seen on the Pixel 7a on Amazon. Previously, it dropped to $374. Yet the phone still packs a good suite of features, from a pair of great rear cameras to the Tensor G2 AI-centric chipset. In our Google Pixel 7a review, Senior Editor Philip Berne noted that the phone is good but its initial price was too high; now with this discount, it's arguably hard not to recommend the Pixel 7a.

The Pixel 7a also offers a gateway to Google's AI-powered photo editing tools, notably the rather slick Magic Eraser that can smartly remove unwanted objects and people from your photos. The Pixel 7a also sports the standout design of the higher-end Pixels, with the rectangular camera bar drawing one's eyes to the phone's rear. The only caveat here is that Google is only offering operating system updates until 2026, whereas the Google Pixel 8 phones come with seven years of software support.

Google Pixel 7a: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-7a-Unlocked-Smartphone%2Fdp%2FB0BZ9T8R41%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $499 now $349 at Amazon

Get the Pixel 7a unlocked and save a neat $150 thanks to Amazon. With a Tensor G2 chip, 6.3-inch 90Hz Full HD+ OLED display, 8GB RAM, and features such as Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, the Pixel 7 is a great cheap alternative for those looking for a premium phone experience.

As someone who's used the best Pixel phones for years, the Pixel a series tends to be one of the go-to Android phones I recommend most people get. The combination of reasonable specs, great cameras and image processing, and a clean take on Android with a splash of smart features via the Pixel Launcher make the phones a bit of a slam-dunk in my opinion.

And the Pixel 7a is no different. The only reason to pause is we predict the Google Pixel 8a will be coming out soon. But that doesn't make the Pixel 7a a lesser phone to buy today, especially with $150 off its original price.

