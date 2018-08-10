The best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 pre-order prices in Australia compared

Samsung's latest monolith of a phablet has officially been unveiled, and we've now got the lowdown on what makes the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 special.

The Note 9 has been announced in two different colours – Ocean Blue and Midnight Black – as well as two configurations, one with 128GB of onboard storage for $1,499, and the other with an unprecedented 512GB of storage for $1,799.

With prices like this, it seems that Samsung is going for the throat of the iPhone X, but is this work-meets-play powerhouse enough to sway Apple die-hards? And does this generation of the Note offer enough promise for those upgrading from the Galaxy Note 8?

For more in-depth thoughts, check out our Samsung Galaxy Note 9 hands-on review.

See also: Galaxy S9 deals | Galaxy S9 Plus deals | iPhone X deals | Galaxy Note 8 deals

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 plans

Given the $1,499 starting price of this monolithic handset, there's a good chance you'll want to soften that blow with a 24-month contract. Although the plans are still fairly steep, some come with some excellent bonus offers and other neat ways to reduce the wallet-damage.

It's worth noting that, for pre-orders, every carrier is offering the 512GB model at the same price as the 128GB model, so there's literally no advantage in getting the lower capacity configuration.

Best overall value – Galaxy Note 9 512GB | 80GB data | 2,000 international minutes | $117.45pm You can get an incredibly well-rounded plan right now courtesy of a special discount at Vodafone. There's 2,000 minutes of call time to select countries, and instead of 40GB, you'll net yourself 80GB of monthly data. Even better, if you go over that cap, you won't get charged any extra. Instead, your speeds will just drop to 1.5Mbps. You can also leave the plan at any time, only having to pay out the remaining cost of the handset, which for a limited time is $1,499 for the 512GB Note 9. Total cost over 24 months is $2,818.80

View Deal

Best big data option – Galaxy Note 9 512GB | True unlimited data | Bonus Galaxy Tab A | $199pm For those that want to fill their enormous 512GB Note 9 handsets, there is no better option than Telstra's unlimited data plan. Alongside this no-holds-barred data plan, you'll get unlimited international talk and text, 10GB of roaming data, a 24-month subscription to a Foxtel Now starter pack, and a bonus Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 valued at $456! There's a lot to take in here. Total cost over 24 months is $4,776View Deal