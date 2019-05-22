Telstra is discounting its entire range of mobile plans for Click Frenzy

Optus rolled out some pretty terrific deals for Click Frenzy over the last couple of days, but with those offers now expired, and it's apparently Telstra's turn to offer up some bargains.

With an impressive discount on one of its SIM-only contracts as well as money knocked off plans that include popular flagship handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and the iPhone XS, there really is something here for everyone – whether you need a new phone, or are happy with what you've already got.

We've sifted through all the deals and picked what we think are the best on offer, so check out the below list for some stellar Telstra plans – and note that these deals are very time limited, with the sale ending tomorrow (Thursday, May 23) at 4pm sharp. Get a wriggle on.

SIM-only | 60GB data | Data-free sports streaming | Unlimited international talk and text | $49 pm You can knock $20 per month off Telstra's mid-tier SIM-only plan, bringing the 12-month contract down to just $49 per month. This nets you 60GB of data, streaming of popular sport codes such as AFL, AFLW, NRL, Football and Netball data-free, as well as unlimited international talk and text to select countries. Total minimum cost over 12 months is $588

iPhone XS 64GB | 50GB data | Data-free sports streaming | Unlimited international talk and text | $119 pm For the latest Apple flagship, this is one of the lowest prices you'll be paying to get it with Telstra. Thanks to this deal, the 50GB plan is only $9 more per month than the 3GB plan. You'll also get the standard array of Telstra extras like data-free AFL, AFLW, NRL, Football and Netball streaming, and unlimited international talk and text to select countries. Total minimum cost over 24 months is $2,856

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB | 50GB data | Data-free sports streaming | Unlimited international talk and text | $104 pm The cream of Samsung's current handset crop is seeing an excellent discount via Telstra at the moment, with the 50GB data plan only setting you back $5 more than the equivalent plan with the Galaxy S10e handset. You'll get the same array of data-free sports streaming as mentioned in the above deals, as well as unlimited international talk and text to select countries. Total minimum cost over 24 months is $2,496

iPhone XR 64GB | 50GB data | Data-free sports streaming | Unlimited international talk and text | $99 pm If the iPhone XS is a little too much for you, the more affordable iPhone XR can be had on the exact same 50GB plan for $20 less per month. Once more, this will net you all the aforementioned extras and is a very tidy way to score a brand new iPhone XR for less than a hundred a month. Total minimum cost over 24 months is $2,376

Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB | 20GB data | Bonus JBL headphones | $89 pm For the slightly more budget-inclined, the Galaxy S10e offers up much of what makes the latest line of Samsung flagships great but drops a couple of (arguably unnecessary) premium features to help shave off some dollars. This brings it down to a tidy $89 per month, netting you 20GB of data and a bonus pair of JBL headphones valued at $349. Total minimum cost over 24 months is $2,136

If none of these plans appeal to you, then use our live-updated deal tracker to find the right handset for you. Every Telstra plan that comes with a handset, whether it's a lease or regular contract, is reduced by $10 while the offer's live, so take your pick.